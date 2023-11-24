Top 5 celebrity love triangles in pop culture history featuring Selena Gomez, Olivia Rodrigo, and more

Love, with all its complexities and nuances, often takes unexpected turns, and in the glittering world of celebrities, these twists can become scandalous love triangles that captivate the public. From teenage dramas to marital affairs involving nannies, the realm of Hollywood relationships is a playground for intense emotions and entangled hearts. In this exploration of five infamous love triangles, we delve into the intricacies of star-studded affairs, including iconic pairings like Bennifer (Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston) and Jelena (Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez).

Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber

Before Justin Bieber and Rhode skincare founder tied the knot, he navigated a tumultuous, on-and-off relationship with Selena Gomez, dating from 2010. After a reported 2017 reconciliation and a subsequent 2018 breakup, Bieber swiftly became engaged to Hailey Baldwin, inspiring Gomez's song Lose You to Love Me. It was reported that Justin proposed to Hailey with a $500,000 diamond ring which even made it to the cover of Vogue Mexico in August 2018. Despite the Biebers' marital years, fans persistently reminisce, evident at the 2021 Met Gala where chants of "Selena" reportedly left Hailey in tears. However, a turning point arrived at the 2022 Academy Museum Gala, where Gomez and Hailey embraced, dispelling feuding rumors and asserting that any past rivalries were indeed a thing of the past.

Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Joshua Bassett

In 2021, Olivia Rodrigo's breakout song, Driver’s License, sparked intense speculation about her alleged romance with High School Musical co-star Joshua Bassett. The lyrics alluded to a "blonde girl," fueling rumors of a connection to Sabrina Carpenter, who had been linked to Bassett. Responding swiftly, Bassett released Lie lie lie, incorporating a car theme akin to Rodrigo's. Carpenter followed suit with Skin, with lyrics seemingly referencing Rodrigo. Both artists denied the songs were about each other, creating a swirl of intrigue. In July 2022, Carpenter addressed the public scrutiny with Because I Liked a Boy, shedding light on the slut-shaming she faced during the tumultuous relationship drama.

Jordyn Woods, Khloé Kardashian, and Tristan Thompson

The Kardashian-Jenner saga delivered a headline-grabbing love triangle involving Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the clan, her longtime friend Jordyn Woods, and Tristan Thompson, then-boyfriend of Khloé Kardashian. The twist unfolded in 2019 when Woods, a regular on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, was accused of hooking up with Thompson. The scandal played out on Season 16 of the reality show and spilled onto social media, with Khloé accusing Woods of dishonesty in a tweet that resonated globally. The fallout became a tabloid sensation, marking a tumultuous chapter in the closely-watched lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family and their inner circle.

Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Pitt

Love, marriage, and the proverbial baby carriage, expectations shattered for Hollywood power couple Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston. Tying the knot in 2000, their seemingly idyllic union crumbled by 2005. Yet, before the public was privy to their separation, whispers of a new romance surfaced. On the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Pitt encountered Angelina Jolie, and by January 2006, they announced they were expecting their first child, merely three months after the finalization of Bennifer's (Brad and Jennifer) divorce. The love narrative took an unexpected turn, marking the beginning of a new chapter in Pitt's romantic journey.

Jason Sudeikis, Harry Styles, and Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis, engaged for seven years before their 2020 split, saw a romantic twist when Wilde, the director of Don’t Worry Darling, connected with musician Harry Styles on set. The duo was first spotted holding hands in early 2021, sparking widespread interest. Public support was evident, with Wilde dancing at Styles's concerts, and their love story became a captivating spectacle. The drama escalated in May 2022 when, during an onstage presentation, Wilde was served custody papers for her two children with Sudeikis, intensifying the public scrutiny of their intertwined personal lives.

