Top 5 fan favorite shows to have been canceled in 2023, featuring Shadow and Bone, The Great, and more

While 2023 has brought us multiple hit series to binge on, it has also been the year that a staggering number of shows have been canceled. Multiple streaming services, such as Netflix, Max, Hulu, Showtime, and others, have not shied away from canceling shows. We are taking a look at the top five shows that made headlines with their cancellations. While some came as a shock, some did not.

For instance, Sam Levinson and The Weeknd’s series The Idol received extremely poor reviews in the media, with some calling it the worst show in history. Rumors of the show getting canceled were making the rounds even before the final episode was aired. On the other hand, shows like Shadow & Bone are getting support from their fanbase, who are signing petitions to bring back the show. Read more to find out if any of your favorites did not make the cut.

1899

The German science fiction series revolved around a group of European immigrants who were traveling to New York to begin a new chapter of their lives. However, things do not turn out as planned, and it is uncertain if they will ever reach the USA. The show ends with a cliffhanger, with fans wanting to know more. The series received critical acclaim and even landed on the Top 10 charts on Netflix. However, it was revealed that Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar's series would not be returning. Sharing a note on their Instagram profile, the makers shared, "With a heavy heart, we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a second and third season, as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don't turn out the way you planned.”

The Idol

Lily-Rose Depp, Jennie from Black Pink, and The Weeknd were among the cast members of the show, which was created by Sam Levinson and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye. However, the creators and producers unanimously took a call to cancel the show after season 1. An HBO spokesperson also shared that The Idol was one of the most ‘provocative original programs.’ Reports of a toxic environment on set began before the series even aired. Negative reviews called out the show for being misogynistic, also calling it the worst program ever made.

Gossip Girl Reboot

The reboot of Gossip Girl could never live up to the precedent that the original Gossip Girl had set. The Max rebooted the iconic series, only for it to be canceled after its second season. The show revolved around the lives of the elites of Manhattan’s Upper East Side society. The producers announced that they might move on with a third season but would have to find a different network for the same. A statement read, “We are currently looking for another home, but in this climate, that might prove an uphill bottle, and so if this is the end, at least we went out on the highest of highs.”

Shadow and Bone

After two seasons of Shadow & Bone, the streaming service decided to cancel the fantasy series that aired on Netflix. The show introduced us to the kingdom of Rakva, where humans and magic users, Grisha, co-existed. It is based on a fantasy book that Leigh Bradugo wrote. Starring Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, Freddy Carter, and others, the show gained a massive following. The fanbase has launched a ‘Save Shadow and Bone’ campaign on social media to urge the producers to revive it on another streaming service. A petition has also been filed with change.org with more than 130,000 signatures, which makes fans wonder if the show will see the light again.

Glamorous

Glamorous was a comedy-drama that aired on Netflix, starring Kim Cattrall and Miss Benny, among others. The focal point of the program was the Glamorous Beauty Company, which Madolyn (Kim Cattrall) developed. It also gave us a look inside the life of a young makeup enthusiast hired as an assistant to Mandolyn. Netflix, however, announced the show’s cancellation in November 2023. This comes after a dip in viewership as well as the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The show reportedly only earned 6.6 million views, which was a deal-breaker for the decision-makers.

