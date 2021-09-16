Top 5 hilarious comedy movies by Ryan Reynolds you should add to your watchlist before watching Free Guy

Free Guy, starring Ryan Reynolds, is scheduled to hit Indian theaters on September 17. However, at the box office in the United States, the picture was a tremendous success. The film, which stars Taika Waititi, Joe Keery, and Jodie Comer in key roles, will be released in India in both English and Hindi.

The film takes everything we love about video games and turns it into one of the most enjoyable films of the year. Guy, an NPC in an open-world game, is the focus of Ryan Reynolds' film. He becomes conscious of himself and the protagonist of his own tale. The picture is plenty of humor and emotion, making it ideal for a summer blockbuster.

While Free Guy is an enjoyable and creative picture, its comic style and plot are similar to those of other films in the past, so if you're searching for more laughs or films in the same spirit, and want to get all excited for Free Guy, we have compiled 5 other comedies by Ryan Reynolds that is a must watch.

1. Deadpool

This Ryan Reynolds picture has a similar tone to Free Guy, although it's a little more edgy. Reynolds plays Deadpool, the Merc with a Mouth, in this flick. A mutant with a similar origin to Wolverine, but with more humor and gore.

2. Mississippi Grind

Convinced that his newfound friend (Ryan Reynolds) is a good-luck charm, a gambling addict (Ben Mendelsohn) takes the man on a road trip to a high-stakes poker game in New Orleans.

3. Just Friends

While visiting his hometown during Christmas, a man comes face-to-face with his old high school crush whom he was best friends with -- a woman whose rejection of him turned him into a ferocious womanizer.

4. Definitely, Maybe

Definitely, Maybe is a romantic comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, Abigail Breslin, and Kevin Kline that was written and directed by Adam Brooks in 2008. The film is set in New York City and follows a former political consultant who attempts to explain his upcoming divorce to his ten-year-old daughter by telling her about his previous love experiences and how he ended up marrying her mother.

5. The Proposal

The Proposal is a romantic comedy film directed by Anne Fletcher and written by Peter Chiarelli that was released in 2009. Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds feature in the film. The story revolves on a Canadian executive who discovers that her visa has expired and that she may be deported from the United States. She persuades her assistant to temporarily pose as her fiancé in order to save her job as editor-in-chief of a publishing company.

