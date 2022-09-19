There certainly is something intriguing about the horror genre. This genre has been in all the cinema industries worldwide - be it Bollywood or Hollywood - for ages. With movies and shows like Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and Chucky, the horror genre has maintained its strong footing, giving chills and shivers even to the bravest of people, and has remained undefeated to date.

Contrary to what people might believe, watching horror shows and movies is truly great for your mind and body. Unlike the pleasures of other genres, horror shows and movies give you a rush of adrenaline and dopamine, which, as per studies, actually helps to uplift your mood. Add this to the excitement of learning or discovering something about the human brain, psychology, or the unknown world and species. That is also one of the reasons why people celebrate Halloween, the day of the dead, paying their regards while expecting to witness something scary happen. Apart from dressing as your favorite spooky character and decorating your house, why not indulge in some terrifying horror and spooky shows like Chucky - yes, our very own legendary and iconic cult doll is back in action!

Isn’t the trailer spine chilling? So, without further ado, let us get on with our curated list of the best horror series that you must watch at least once. The question is can you watch these horror shows alone? Top 5 horror shows like the spooky Chucky 1. Marianne Released = 2019 Episodes = 8 IMDb = 7.4/10 Rotten Tomatoes = 94% Director = Samuel Bodin Cast = Clara Brajtman, Victoire Du Bois, Bellamine Abdelmalek, Lucie Boujenah, Ralph Amoussou, Tiphaine Daviot, Mehdi Meskar, and Alban Lenoir Watch on Netflix

Marianne is a drama, horror, and mystery television series revolving around a popular horror writer who is tempted back to her hometown only to find out that the evil characters haunting her in dreams are real, wreaking havoc and causing supernatural tragedies. It is a French horror show and is one of the best-rated horror shows like Chucky that you must watch. 2. Servant Released = 2019 Seasons = 3 IMDb = 7.5/10 Rotten Tomatoes = 88% Director = Tony Basgallop Cast = Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Rupert Grint, and Nell Tiger Free Watch on Apple TV+

Servant is a drama, mystery, and horror series revolving around a Philadelphia couple who starts facing a mysterious force of evil after going through an unspeakable tragedy of the death of a family member. The dysfunctional set-up and the element of supernatural horror like Chucky together add drama to this horror show. 3. Creeped Out Released = 2017 Ended = 2019 Seasons = 2 IMDb = 6.6/10 Rotten Tomatoes = 62% Directors = Bede Blake and Robert Butler Cast = Victoria Diamond, William Romain, and Jaiden Cannatelli Watch on Netflix

Creeped Out is an action, adventure, and crime television series consisting of intriguing tales about enchanting and spellbinding. In this anthology series, every episode tells a unique story with different characters (set in different times and places) exploring the unexplained. This horror show covers everything from fantasy and science fiction to thriller, crime, and horror themes (just like Chucky), making it creatively stimulating to watch, especially for the younger generations. 4. JU-ON: Origins Released = 2020 Episodes = 6 IMDb = 6.1/10 Rotten Tomatoes = 85% Director = Takashige Ichise Cast = Yoshiyoshi Arakawa, Yuina Kuroshima, Brock Powell, Dorah Fine, and Seiko Iwaidô Watch on Netflix

JU-ON: Origins is a Japanese horror show playing around the themes of drama, horror fiction, and mystery with deep plots focussing on a paranormal researcher who is hunting for a cursed house that, years ago, hosted a terrible tragedy for a woman and her child. This horror show is one small part of the huge JU-ON franchise, which also produced the immensely famous film JU-ON: The Grudge. JU-ON: Origins is actually a remake of JU-ON: The Curse, a 2000 film. The series has several jump-scares making it similar to Chucky and a must-watch for all horror lovers! 5. I Know What You Did Last Summer Released = 2021 Episodes = 8 IMDb = 5.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes = 41% Producers = James Wan, Pavun Shetty, and Neal H. Moritz Cast = Madison Iseman, Ezekiel Goodman, Brianne Tju, Ashley Moore, Bill Heck, Fiona Rene, Brooke Bloom, and Cassie Beck Watch on Amazon Prime Video

I Know What You Did Last Summer is a drama, mystery, and horror series (based on a novel) revolving around a group of teenagers who endure a fatal and unfortunate accident on the night of their graduation. Now one year later, they are being stalked by a mysterious killer. Like Chucky, this horror show also follows a series of murders with a lot of jump-scares. Honorary Mention: Chucky Released = 2021 Episodes = 10 IMDb = 7.3/10 Rotten Tomatoes = 91% Director = Don Mancini Cast = Brad Dourif as Chuky's voice, Zackary Arthur as Jake Wheeler, Carina Battrick as Caroline Cross, Alex Vincent as Andy, Christine Elise McCarthy as Kyle, and Jennifer Tilly as Tiffany Valentine (a-k-a The Bride of Chucky). Where to watch = Hulu+ Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, DIRECTV Stream, or YouTube TV