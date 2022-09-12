Grammy award winner and singer-songwriter John Legend released his eighth studio album, Legend, on 9 September 2022 via Republic Records.

This self-titled album, Legend, is a dynamic and epic double album comprising 24 songs loaded with an unabashed atmosphere of joy and sexuality and is inspired by the absolute vulnerability of praise and the rawness of suffering and healing. The album structure consists of two acts, i.e., the delights and pleasures of Saturday night and the somber sensations of Sunday morning. Basically, Act I is more uptempo and physical - full of self-absorption and adventure. Whereas Act II is completely contrasting and introspective, emphasizing soulfulness and healing. John-Roger Stephens has dedicated his career to living up to his iconic stage name, John Legend, and today he (indeed) is regarded as a living legend. Despite his self-doubts, John is unquestionably one of the most successful R&B artists of all time - his songs and a total of seventeen Grammy awards are solid proof! To further celebrate his album release, let us take a walk down memory lane to explore the top 5 John Legend songs that will give you the best R&B vibes! Top 5 John Legend songs that will give you the best R&B vibes 1. All Of Me (Album: Love In The Future)

Obviously, this classic love song had to top the list of John Legend's best songs of all time. He wrote this song when he realized he was madly in love and excited about his upcoming marriage to Chrissy Teigen. John poured his love, feelings, and passion for his wife into this song, and to date, it is one of the purest forms of love letter ever written. I mean just look at these lyrics - "Cause all of me Loves all of you Love your curves and all your edges All your perfect imperfections Give your all to me I'll give my all to you You're my end and my beginnin' Even when I lose, I'm winnin" What are these lyrics even? Can they get anymore better? Every person alive has listened to the song on repeat - slightly hoping to hear these words or feel this way by their beloved or relive some magical moments of their beautiful relationship. Whatever the reason, the song is literally one of the BEST songs ever written by John Legend. The song ranked 3rd on the US Billboard Adult R&B Songs Chart, making it one of John Legend's greatest hits of all time. Fan or no fan, you simply cannot resist the urge to listen to this song or groove on it if you think of love songs. 2. Ordinary People (Album: Get Lifted)

Yet another one of John Legend's greatest hits, Ordinary People, is simple in terms of composition and arrangement but has one of the most uncertain sounding recordings. The song lyrics have spontaneous phrasing, highlighting the ups and downs that every relationship goes through. Everyone who has struggled to keep a relationship going struck a chord with these lyrics - "I know I misbehaved and you made your mistakes And we both still got room left to grow And though love sometimes hurts I still put you first And we'll make this thing work But I think we should take it slow We're just ordinary people" This was amongst John’s first singles and was a massive hit, earning him a Grammy award in the category of "Best Male R&B Vocal Performance" in 2005. 3. Number One (Album: Get Lifted)

One thing that almost every person in the audience agrees with is that John Legend is an absolute master when it comes to compositions that are soft, slow, emotional, raw, and pure. He simply has the gift of swaying away his listeners into a world full of love, rhythm, and melody. And another example of exemplary lyrics is his song, Number One, of his debut album, Get Lifted. The song, however, has Legend's signature emotional feel but is also full of upbeat tune, optimism, nostalgia, melancholy, joy, and pain - altogether making it one of the top 5 John Legend songs that will give you the best R&B vibes! 4. You & I (Nobody In The World) (Album: Love In The Future)

Oh my my! The lyrics - "Out of all the girls You're my one and only girl Ain't nobody in the world tonight All of the stars You make them shine like they were ours Ain't nobody in the world but you and I You and I Ain't nobody in the world but you" How often have we praised the women in our life like this? More importantly, how many times have the females wanted to hear their partners express their genuine feelings? The lyrics, indeed, go way beyond love and expression, marking it as one of the most beautiful tributes to women worldwide. This song even took John's career to another edge, making it one of the greatest R&B songs ever written by John Legend! 5. Hang On In There (Album: Wake Up! feat. The Roots)

John Legend surely has the talent to be complacent with his musical developments. He makes sure to constantly explore new ideas that urge and challenge him to different creatives with new sounds. And the result is one such masterpiece, Hang On In There, featuring The Roots. The song shines a light on John Legend as a brilliant composer and legendary musician. John won Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for this song at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards, and the album, Wake Up!, won the best R&B album award! Trust us, this song is dynamic and touches your soul at all levels. If you ever feel low or think of giving up, just close your eyes and listen to the lyrics. Let your tears free you of your grief and burden, and - "Ah don't give in (hang on in there) Ah I said hang on (hang on in there)" Some other best John Legend songs of all time Maxine Green Light Who Did That To You Made To Love Dope Glory (feat. Common) Bigger Love Conversations In The Dark Love Me Now All She Wanna Do Used to Love U Tonight (Best You Ever Had) Did you know?

John has composed music for some films, which won him (both) a Golden Globe award and an Academy Award. John Legend's debut album, Get Lifted, reached the top 10 Billboard Hot 100 in only three weeks of its release and was even certified with a double platinum award by RIAA. Legend has been awarded the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. John portrayed the title role of Jesus Christ in Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert in April 2018. John is the first-ever black man and the second youngest person to receive all four coveted American entertainment awards, i.e., Oscar, Grammy, Tony, and Emmy. To date, John Legend has a total of 17 Grammy awards in his name! Wrapping Up John Legend has undoubtedly given us a lot of the greatest hits to talk about and groove on, irrespective of our mood throughout the day. From his top R&B solo collection to his collaboration with popular artists like Kanye West, JAY-Z, Saweetie, Amber Mark, Jazmine Sullivan, and Rapsody - John has never disappointed his devoted fans.