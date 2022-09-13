Top 5 lines Kieran Culkin nailed as Roman Roy in ‘Succession’

Following the massive popularity of the HBO show "Succession," the middle-child of Hollywood's famous Culkin kids and the brother of Macaulay and Rory Culkin, Kieran Culkin has been under the spotlight for the impeccable portrayal of his character Roman Roy in the show. So, if you are a fan of "Succession" and especially, Roman Roy, this article will be a treat for you.

In this article, we have listed the top 5 lines by one of the most loved characters in Succession, Roman Roy, that Kieran Culkin absolutely nailed. However, before moving on, I'd like to warn you of spoilers if you have not watched all three seasons of the show already. So now that you have been warned, let's dive straight into it.

1) "Hey, hey motherf**kers!"

This was the introduction line of Roman's character in Succession and Kieran Culkin did a wonderful job in delivering it. While Kendal's (Jeremy Strong) and Logan's (Brian Cox) introductions in the show were more sophisticated, Roman's entry into the show set him apart and gave the viewers an idea about what to expect from the character.

In the scene, Roman is referring to high-profile business execs, who work with his father Logan and brother Kendal, with the slur word. This, in my opinion, showed how the character does not care about who he is talking to and how he would just be himself instead of pretending to be someone he is not.

2) "Well, Kim Jong Pop, that's not how things work in this country"

This line is actually an audacious move by Kieran's character Roman in the show when he actually corrected his father Logan. See, Roman is that child who, on one hand, knows how cruel and corrupt his father is, while on the other hand, he also fears him.

In the scene, when Logan was planning to acquire more local stations despite running a monopoly on most of America's news outlets, Roman refers to his dad as "Kim Jong Pop", comparing him to North Korea's dictator Kim Jong Un. He also reminds Logan that he cannot do what he is planning as that is not how things work in the States.

3) "You're kind of at the top of the pile. We'll do me tomorrow"

This is one of those rare moments in the show when we got to see the soft side of Roman Roy. In a scene in season 3, Roman tells the above line to his older brother Kendal after knowing his past wrongdoings and how they have affected Kendal over time. By the above line, Roman suggests to Kendal that first, they (Roman and Shibhoan) will take care of his issues and then the siblings can focus on Roman himself.

Kieran delivered this line with the utmost tenderness to show Roman's affection for family. It also showed the love the Roy siblings shared with each other despite their constant bickering.

4) "Congratulations, Tom. I hear you swallowed your own load"

In this scene, Roman yells this line to let everybody know about a really gross sexual act of his soon-to-be brother-in-law, Tom. You see, in the episode, Tom and Tabitha (who will date Roman in later episodes) engage in a sexual act in which Tom ingested his own ejaculation. Tom tells this proudly to his confidante Greg and eventually, everybody gets to know about it, thanks to Roman.

This line was delivered by Kieran in rather a playful way to catch Tom off guard. It also showed how Roman can be extremely sarcastic when it came to insulting other individuals.

5) "There's just something about betraying our father that just does not sit well with me"

Now, one thing to know about Roman is that he will never betray his father Logan no matter what happens or what Logan does. And this line showed just how much Roman cares about his father, unlike his older brother Kendal.

Kieran delivered this line with absolute perfection, mixing it with the character's deep-rooted emotions for his father Logan Roy. It also showed how different Roman is from Kendal, who can easily betray Logan as we have seen over the course of the show.

So, these are some of the top lines by Roman Roy that were delivered with perfection by Kieran Culkin. Which one from these is your favorite? Let us know in the comments below. Also, if you haven't watched the show, we highly recommend you consider it for your next weekend binge.

Also read: Emmys 2022: Succession's Jesse Armstrong takes a dig at King Charles in his speech after Best Drama Series win