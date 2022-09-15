Matthew McConaughey is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and most-loved actors in the Hollywood industry. He has played some of the most iconic roles in some of the legendary movies in the industry, and he also earned an Academy Award for his stunning performance in the biopic Dallas Buyers Club. So, if you love Matthew McConaughey, you will love this article. Here, we have listed the top 5 Matthew McConaughey movies that you should watch right now! So, read on to check out our picks listed right below.

Top 5 Matthew McConaughey movies to watch right now! 1) Dallas Buyers Club (2013) Released in 2013, Dallas Buyers Club is essentially a biopic on the life of Ron Woodroof, who was one of the first patients of AIDs when the disease was under-researched and not many people knew about it. In the movie, McConaughey plays the lead role of Woodroof and showed how the man established the Dallas Buyers Club in the mid-1980s by trafficking illegal drugs for treating his symptoms and others suffering from AIDs. For his performance in Dallas Buyers Club in 2013, McConaughey achieved the Academy Award for Best Actor that year and it was truly deserving. McConaughey, along with supporting actors Jennifer Garner and Jared Leto, portrayed the suffering of AIDS patients in the mid-1980s and the political hurdles that they had to overcome in treating an unknown disease.

2) Interstellar (2014) When counting down McConaughey's top movies, who could forget this 2014 epic sci-fi drama? Directed and produced by Christopher Nolan, Interstellar is primarily a typical Nolan movie set on an apocalyptic Earth in which Matthew McConaughey plays the lead role of Cooper, who, along with two other scientists Romilly (David Gyasi) and Amelia Brand (Anne Hathaway), is tasked to explore potentially habitable planets in a specific solar system that is orbiting a supermassive black hole called Gargantua. Now, who would not want to watch some mind-bending, Nolan-esque visuals set on unusual planets and black holes? Furthermore, there are a lot of metaphors and open-ended food for thoughts throughout the movie for viewers to discern. So, if you love space movies and Matthew McConaughey, Interstellar is a must-watch.

3) Dazed and Confused (1993) Dazed and Confused, released back in 1993, is a comedy-focused coming-of-age film by Richard Linklater and it was the breakthrough movie for Matthew McConaughey. The film featured an ensemble cast other than just McConaughey, which included Ben Affleck, Milla Jovovich, Adam Goldberg, Nicky Katt, Rory Cochrane, and Joey Lauren Adams. Although Dazed and Confused was a failure at the box office at the time, the film received its deserved critical and commercial success over the years when it became a popular cult-classic movie. So, if you are into teenage-comedy movies like Mean Girls, or Back to the Future, I am sure you are going to love this.

4) Mud (2012) In this 2012 coming-of-age drama Mud, Matthew McConaughey plays the role of a fugitive, having a significant impact on a couple of teenagers' lives, Ellis (Tye Sheridan) and Neckbone (Jacob Lofland). In the film, McConaughey portrays a character named Mud, who is a fugitive, hiding inside a family boat of an unstable couple. Over its course, the story follows the lives of the teenagers and how they are affected by Mud and his love interest Juniper, played by Reese Witherspoon. Upon release, Mud received positive reviews from critics and it was named one of the Top Ten Independent Films of 2013 by the National Board of Review. So, if the plot of the movie intrigues you and you are a fan of McConaughey, you should definitely give Mud a watch soon.

5) The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) The Lincoln Lawyer is a legal-thriller movie, directed by Brad Furman, based on the 2005 novel of the same name by Michael Connelly. The film follows the story of a lawyer named Mickey Haller, played by Matthew McConaughey, who works out of a chauffeur-driven Lincoln Town car. McConaughey's character in the movie was hired to defend the son of a wealthy businesswoman and the entire plot revolves around this case. When The Lincoln Lawyer was released in 2011, it received a moderate response from critics and the audience. Although the audience noted that the film is nothing different than a traditional courtroom drama, they praised Matthew McConaughey's performance in the movie as Mickey Haller.

Bonus: The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) Matthew McConaughey tends to often steal the focus of the audience towards him as a supporting character. A prime example of this phenomenon lies in the 2013 Martin Scorcese hit The Wolf Of Wall Street in which McConaughey appeared in a cameo as a senior broker Mark Hanna, who introduces Jordan Belfort (Leonardo Di Caprio) to the life of cocaine and sex. The scene between Di Caprio and McConaughey in the film became an iconic point, particularly due to the screen presence and portrayal of Hanna's character by McConaughey.