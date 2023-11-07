Top 5 Movies of all time to stream before they exit Netflix in December

Netflix is bidding farewell to some of the best and highest-rated movies of all time. Here are the top wives that you should definitely watch before they leave the platform on December 1. Checkout.

Top 5 movies to watch before they Netflix in 2023

Spider-Man franchise

Comics have a history of being a bit confusing, with different versions of heroes and lots of changes. Now, comic-book movies are doing the same thing, especially when it comes to Spider-Man. Even before the Marvel movies introduced the idea of different universes, there were issues with directors, rights, and other things that made Spider-Man movies change a few times in the last 20 years. We've had different actors like Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, and Shameik Moore playing Spider-Man. And now, they are even showing up in each other's movies.

Groundhog Day (1993)

Groundhog Day is a 1993 American comedy movie directed by Harold Ramis and written by him and Danny Rubin. The film features Bill Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott and follows the story of Phil Connors (played by Murray), a grumpy TV weatherman who covers the annual Groundhog Day event. Phil, along with his new producer Rita Hanson and cameraman Larry, heads to Punxsutawney for his job, where he expresses his dislike for the assignment, the small town, and its residents, believing he'll soon leave for a new job. Groundhog Day was a hit when it came out, making over $105 million and becoming one of the top-grossing films in 1993.

IMDb - 8/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 94%

Matilda (1996)

Matilda is a 1996 American comedy film directed by Danny DeVito, co-produced by him, and written by Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord. The story is based on Roald Dahl's 1988 novel of the same name. Matilda Wormwood is a remarkable and bright young girl, but her parents, Harry and Zinnia, don't understand her because she's so different. When she starts school, she finds a kind teacher, loyal friends, and a cruel headmistress. Fed up with the constant mistreatment, Matilda discovers she has the gift of telekinetic powers. After practicing for a while, she uses her newfound abilities to stand up to her parents and outsmart the headmistress.

IMDb - 7/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 92%

American Made (2017)

American Made is a 2017 action comedy film directed by Doug Liman, written by Gary Spinelli, and featuring a cast including Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson, Sarah Wright, Alejandro Edda, Mauricio Mejía, Caleb Landry Jones, and Jesse Plemons. The story revolves around Barry Seal, a regular pilot working for TWA, who was recruited by the CIA in 1978. His work in South America drew the attention of the Medellín Cartel, associated with Pablo Escobar, who saw his potential and hired him for various illegal activities like drug trafficking, gun smuggling, and money laundering. Barry quickly earned the nickname 'The gringo that always delivers.'

IMDb - 7.1/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 85%

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson, The sequel tells that tale, Po. The story goes as a year has passed since Po (played by Black) became the dragon warrior. Despite his weight, he's a fearless hero in China, alongside his friends Crane (Cross), Mantis (Rogen), Monkey (Chan), Viper (Liu), Tigress (Jolie), and Shifu (Hoffman). However, trouble arises when the villain Shen (Oldman) starts causing chaos. While everyone is ready to fight, Po is caught off guard when he discovers that Shen was his enemy in his early years.

IMDb - 7.2/10

Rotten Tomatoes: 81%

