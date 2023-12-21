Top 5 scenes that were cut from Margot Robbie’s Barbie featuring Ken fighting a bear, a kissing scene, and more

Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie took us back to everyone back to their childhood when they presented the world with Barbie on July 21, 2023. The movie which people expected to be about pretty ladies dressed in pink costumes to emulate the classic Barbie dolls explores much more than just that. Barbie the movie touches on complex themes like patriarchy and feminism, overcoming body image issues, surmounting existential crises, and celebrating girlhood.

It is a comedy masterpiece brimming with bright costumes, colorful sets, groovy music, and of course Ken. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer Barbie directed by Greta Gerwig was on the receiving ends of both box-office success and critical acclaim post its release.

The Barbie team however snubbed us big time when the makers decided to not include multiple iconic scenes in the movie that could've added to our Barbie experience. These iconic scenes have been teased by the Barbie team on multiple occasions thus leaving fans wanting more.

Here are the top five scenes that almost made it into the film: Behind-the-Scenes Insights revealed

No 5: There could've been a version of Barbie with Fart Opera

Greta Gerwig, the genius mind behind Barbie while appearing on IndieWire’s Filmmaker Toolkit podcast revealed along with Barbie editor Nick Houy that they shot a whole Fart opera that did not make it to the final cut of the film given the fact that there is no farting in Barbie Land. Barbie does not have a digestive system to begin with. “We had like a fart opera in the middle (of Barbie). I thought it was really funny. And that was not the consensus,” she said

Barbie’s soundtrack includes genius musical scores from the likes of Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj, and even Ryan Gosling himself. However, the fact that there was ever a possibility of a Fart Opera version of Barbie has now got our minds reeling and how!

No 4: Weird Barbie and Ken could've been an Item and we think they would've been iconic

It seems like Rayn Gosling’s Ken almost ditched Margot Robbie’s Barbie for Kate McKinnon’s weird Barbie.

A behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Barbie shows Greta Gerwig directing a scene where Ken is lying in Weird Barbie’s lap as they lounge on a float in the pool.

The scene could be about Ken entering his bad Ken era after discovering patriarchy in the real world. But what an iconic scene it would've been if it made the final version of Barbie which we came to love and adore.

No 3: Helen Mirren had a visual scene in Barbie which was cut from the film

Helen Mirren who could be heard throughout Barbie but could not be seen was supposed to physically appear after the credits rolled in. Multiple behind-the-scenes photos captured Helen Mirren looking at the camera with Midge, a pregnant Barbie in labor.

The scene though originally left out of Barbie was re-added for its IMAX run.

No: 2 Ryan Gosling’s Ken had an encounter with a Bear

Barbie’s film editor Nick Huoy revealed that they snubbed the viewers of the opportunity to see Ken fighting a bear in Barbie. The scene was meant to take place during the camping scene in Barbie which featured a 2D forest set and the classic Barbie camper van that emptied our pockets when we were kids.

No 1: Ken and Barbie almost kissed in Barbie the movie

Barbie and Ken are not romantically involved all thanks to Barbie’s continued disinterest in dating Ken much to his pleading. Barbie would rather spend her time with her girls than spend it on dating Ken.

However, the filmmakers at one point did discuss including a kissing scene between Ken and Barbie. Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie shared their piece of mind on the subject to People in a joint interview. “It was so funny trying to figure out what their idea of kissing might be,” said Ryan to which Margot Robbie added that her friends were not happy about her missing out on the opportunity to kiss Ryan Gosling.

If presented with a less likely opportunity to pick one of the above and include it in Barbie the movie, what would be your first choice?

