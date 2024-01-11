Top 5 Selena Gomez shows and movies to watch as she gears up for Linda Ronstadt's biopic

Selena Gomez, a multi-talented artist, has established herself as a formidable force in both acting and singing. As she prepares to play Linda Ronstadt in a forthcoming biopic, it's a good opportunity to look back at some of her famous cinematic performances. Gomez's professional history demonstrates her variety and evolution as an artist, from her early parts in unappreciated treasures to her current triumph in critically lauded series as per Game Rant.

The Fundamentals of Caring (2016)

Gomez succeeds in a supporting role with Paul Rudd in this overlooked drama. The film depicts the journey of two unexpected acquaintances on a road trip: an adult caregiver (Rudd) and a youngster with mobility issues (Craig Roberts). Gomez plays Dot, a hitchhiker who gives dimension to the story. The genuine emotions in the film, along with great performances, make it a must-see for those looking for a true and human narrative. Gomez's depiction of Dot demonstrates her ability to command attention even in supporting roles.

Rudderless (2014)

In the 2014 music drama Rudderless, Gomez combines her acting and singing abilities. The story follows a bereaved father, played by Billy Crudup, who finds his late son's musical skills. Gomez plays Kate Lucas, the ex-girlfriend of Crudup's character's son. As the story progresses, Selena Gomez's character becomes an important part of the protagonist's path of healing via music. Rudderless delves into themes of grief, hope, and connection, with Gomez standing out among an ensemble cast.

House Broken (2006)

Gomez made an early appearance in the television film House Broken in 2006. Despite its relative obscurity, the film offers a comic take on the difficulties of mixing families. Gomez, who is just 14 years old, portrays Alexa, a role that highlights her early acting abilities. Despite the film's lack of fame, Gomez's delicate performance adds a layer of comedy to the story, making it a hidden treasure in her career.

The Big Short (2015)

While Gomez frequently appears on television, her appearance in the 2015 comedic biopic The Big Short proves her ability to make an impression in high-profile films. Based on true events, the film delves into the 2008 financial crisis. Gomez's appearance is brief but remarkable, distinguishing out in a cast that includes Christian Bale, Ryan Gosling, and Brad Pitt. The Big Short not only offers a lighthearted spin on a serious subject, but it also demonstrates Gomez's ability to hold her own in prominent film productions.

Only Murders In The Building (2021)

Only Murders in the Building, Gomez's most recent and highest-rated production, premiered in 2021 and is presently in its second season. This crime-comedy series follows a trio obsessed with true-crime podcasts as they investigate the inexplicable murder of a neighbor. Gomez plays Mabel, a pivotal character in the series' combination of levity and tension. The show's popularity is based on its ability to make viewers laugh while keeping a feeling of danger, and Gomez's performance as Mabel plays a crucial role in maintaining this delicate balance. Nominated for many Golden Globes, Only Murders in the Building exemplifies Gomez's growth as a performer.

