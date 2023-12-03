Top 6 Beyoncé's songs of all time following Renaissance movie release

Not only has Beyoncé directed music trends since the early 2000s or even the late 90s, if you're a Destiny's Child fan, but she has done so with ferocity and innovation. With a blast of horns and seductive magnetism, her 2003 album, Dangerously in Love, heralded her solo debut as she and her future husband Jay-Z revealed how they were Crazy in Love. Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, leaked two days before its official release on July 29—her first album of new music since 2016's critically acclaimed concept album, Lemonade. She teased listeners with the mirror-ball-worthy debut track, Break My Soul, in June last year, and she kept that sound path on her latest album.

Speaking of Renaissance, the singer had an amazing year with her tour and recent concert film. Here are her six best songs, rated in celebration of the singer, actress, philanthropist, and entrepreneur who holds the record for the most Grammy Awards given to a female vocalist and continues to influence everything from fashion to dance styles.

Halo

The fourth single from I Am... Sasha Fierce, anchored by co-writer Ryan Tedder's distinctive pop sounds, clops along with repetition, while Beyoncé's clear voice glides with elegance.

Black Parade

Musically, Black Parade the song, which was released as a surprise on Juneteenth, expertly mixes trap and hip-hop with an electronic foundation. Beyoncé's lyrics celebrate Black culture (Motherland drips on me... I can't forget my history is her story), activism (Put your fists up in the air, show Black love), and Black pride (We got rhythm / We got pride / We birth kings / We birth tribes).

Break My Soul

Those wondering which path Beyoncé's album took got their answer with this ecstatic single, a magnificent combination of Robin S. 's 1993 club thumper Show Me Love, Big Freedia's Explode, and Beyoncé's own free voice. Beyoncé semi-raps with attitude when she isn't asking for a reinvention (and I just quit my job; I'm going to find a new drive): "The queens in the front and the doms in the back / Ain't takin' no flicks, but the whole clique snapped."

Formation

When the song lacks melody and hooks,Beyoncé more than makes up for it with sharp lyrics about race and politics. "My daddy Alabama, my mother Louisiana," she sings as synths bounce beneath her words like rubber bands. The song and its piercing visual from Lemonade remain one of her most influential musical works, giving us the lyric "I got hot sauce in my bag, swag."

Listen

The opulent ballad performed by Beyoncé in Dreamgirls (as Deena Jones) was one of four new songs composed for the film adaptation of the musical. Beyoncé-as-Deena sings with conviction about achieving aspirations and finding your way, bringing out the vocal fireworks as the song approaches its climax.

Run the World (girls)

Beyoncé's constant support for women through anthems of strength that are never subtle—and should never be—is one of her greatest gifts. Run the World (Girls) stuttering backing vocals and a forceful snare rhythm propel this dancehall-influenced smash that praises feminine power.

