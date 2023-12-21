Top 6 highest-grossing movies of 2023 featuring Barbie, Oppenheimer, and more

In 2023, we experienced the best of both worlds - the post-pandemic and the return of movies to cinema halls after a two-year hiatus due to the coronavirus. One of the most memorable events of the time has been the clash between two movies with vastly different content: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Both movies, the fantasy comedy and biographical thriller, were released on the same day and became blockbusters. In addition to Barbie and Oppenheimer, several other movies were the highest-grossing films of the year.

Top 6 highest-grossing movies of 2023

6. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse:

An animated superhero film featuring a Marvel comic character was released as a sequel to Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) and became a massive box office success in June. The movie broke many box office records and received positive reviews from critics. It became the sixth highest-grossing film of 2023, earning $690 million. It also received three Golden Globe nominations for its excellence.

5. Fast X:

The 11th installment of the Fast and Furious series, Fast X, is a sequel to F9 (2021). The movie features Vin Diesel in an ensemble cast. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, it was a commercial success, earning $704 million at the box office, making it the 5th highest-grossing movie of 2023.

4. Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3:

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 (2017) and was released in May. Based on the Marvel superhero team, Guardians Of the Galaxy, the James Gunn directorial consisted of an ensemble cast. The movie generally received positive reviews and fared very well at the box office. It collected $845 million at the box office and became the 4th highest-grossing movie of 2023.

3. Oppenheimer:

Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan and starring Cillian Murphy , has been one of the year's best movies. It depicts the life of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer had to compete at the box office with another blockbuster movie, Barbie, but the clash brought out the best in both movies. The biographical thriller managed to collect a whopping $945 million, making it the third highest-grossing movie of 2023.

2. The Super Hero Mario Bros. Movie:

The superhero movie Mario Bros has become a box-office hit, earning $1.3 billion. This animated adventure comedy film has become the highest-grossing movie based on a video game. In addition to its impressive box-office numbers, the film is also receiving much praise and recognition, as it has been nominated for three awards at the Golden Globe Awards.

1. Barbie:

In the year 2023, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie as the lead, became a smashing hit and went on to become the highest-grossing movie of the year. The movie has earned a whopping $1.4 billion at the box office and is still counting. It was released alongside Oppenheimer but dominated the earnings by a significant margin. This fantasy comedy has been nominated for nine Golden Globe awards and 12 Grammy awards. It has also influenced culture in many parts of the world.

