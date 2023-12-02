Top 6 iconic Young Sheldon moments that do not include Sheldon as show gears up for series end

Despite being the show's main character, there are plenty of outstanding Young Sheldon stories that don't contain him. While Young Sheldon did not begin as a spin-off of The Big Bang Theory, Jim Parsons' involvement as a producer made it relatively simple to retool the show to act as an origin narrative for Sheldon. Young Sheldon maintained its title in previous seasons. However, as time passed and CBS expanded its storytelling, it began to establish new characters in the show.

Young Sheldon has gotten so much more dynamic as a sitcom when the storytelling strategy of the show was altered. It has evolved from a straight-up sitcom, like its predecessor series, to a family comedy/drama with an ensemble cast. Young Sheldon appears to be better without Sheldon at times during its run since it has come up with some brilliant plot lines that do not revolve around its namesake character.

Here are the ten best Young Sheldon moments that do not feature Sheldon. As the hit series gears up for its last season, let's look at six of the best moments that do not include Sheldon.

Missy's typical adolescent problems

Sheldon's sister may not be as bright as him, but that doesn't make her dull. In fact, Missy is one of the most intriguing characters in Young Sheldon, particularly because she stands in stark contrast to her twin brother. So, while Sheldon skips high school and begins college at the age of 11, tackling mind-bending scientific notions, Missy gets to grow up as a typical kid in Texas. This makes her more appealing to a wider audience, as many of her arcs are relatable. This highlights her baseball journey as well as her conventional high school difficulties.

Meemaw and Georgie's business venture

Georgie drops out of school and immediately begins working at Meemaw's laundromat, which also houses a gambling den. Despite their run-in with the law in the season 5 finale of Young Sheldon, their business interests continue to thrive. The duo worked closely together to keep the firm running and did an excellent job overall. While practically everyone else has been involved, Sheldon has yet to interfere with Meemaw and Georgie's borderline criminal venture.

George and Missy's daddy-daughter dates

While Mary coddles Sheldon, a behavior that continues until he is a fully grown adult, as seen in The Big Bang Theory, George has a special affinity for Missy. Earlier seasons of Young Sheldon leaned heavily on their bond, frequently pairing them up for Missy's baseball and their charming daddy-daughter outings. However, as Missy grows older, the couple appears to have drifted apart, especially after she learns of George and Brenda's suspected affair in Young Sheldon. As a result, many viewers hope they can restart their romance before the Cooper patriarch dies.

Georgie is experimenting with his entrepreneurial skills

Young Sheldon examines Georgie's poor origins as an aspiring entrepreneur before he became the successful proprietor of Dr. Tire, as seen in The Big Bang Theory. Throughout the prequel series, the eldest Cooper child has experimented with numerous strategies to start a business. In season 3, for example, he attempted to offer Texas Snow Globes. It's also entertaining to watch him gradually find his outstanding ability to recognize a tire problem. He now oversees Meemaw's triad of Medford enterprises.

Arc of Georgie and Mandy's pregnancy

Georgie begins a connection with Mandy at the same time he quits school. When George and Mary's kid decides to lie about his true age, their relationship becomes strained. Things get much more tricky when Mandy's pregnancy is disclosed in Young Sheldon's 100th episode. The unexpected turn of events has presented the Coopers with numerous obstacles, but it has also resulted in the most satisfying payout with the arrival of Baby Constance.

Mary's faith crisis

Mary was established as a woman of religion in The Big Bang Theory. In fact, the only reason she got away with some of her harsh comments on Sheldon's pals was because she blamed it on her faith. So it's fascinating to see her grapple with a religious crisis in Young Sheldon season 2. Following the death of a little girl in a car accident, the Cooper matriarch is faced with one of her most difficult challenges. It's remarkable to watch that moment in her life, given what she became on The Big Bang Theory.

