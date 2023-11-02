Top 6 Kendall Jenner's sassy ICONIC moments on Keeping Up With The Kardashians

Kendall Jenner is one of the world's biggest and most iconic supermodels. She has aced the runways of many big fashion houses and made everyone a fan of her breathtaking fashion choices. Despite this, she is also a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. With that, she has often appeared on the reality series following all the members of the clan called Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Kendall Jenner has been amusing us since she was 11 years old with her sass, quick wit, and no-nonsense attitude. She's grown with us on television since Keeping Up With The Kardashians debuted in 2007. We look back at her greatest and sassiest moments as she gears up to celebrate her birthday. We live for every time she's bickering with her sisters, playing pranks on her parents, or exacting revenge on those who have mistreated her. Here are six such iconic moments.

Kendall Jenner decided to teach Kris Jenner a lesson on smoking

Years ago, the sisters decided to punish Kris Jenner for smoking. They resolved to take dramatic measures to urge their mother, Kris Jenner, to stop smoking. They'd tried telling her how they felt and even throwing buckets of water on her head as she smoked outdoors, but nothing worked.

Then Kendall's elder sisters handed her some herbal cigarettes and told her to get caught smoking' by Kris to show her how dangerous the habit is. Kris was enraged and told her, "I'm going to talk to your father right now. Your father is going to find out! I can't even look at you right now, so go to your room." Kendall did the part effectively, standing sassily in the garage doorway with one hand on her hip before storming into the room.

Kendall Jenner fought with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, for being a brat

In their latest series, The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner had a long fight with her younger sister Kylie Jenner. They were shown in a huge brawl on a trip to Palm Springs. Kendall was irritated by Kylie for borrowing her dress for a night out, and then they clashed when Kylie refused to give Kendall a ride home to Beverly Hills.

Kris' boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was caught in the crossfire, and he and Kendall clashed frequently. But it's not the first time Kendall has been embroiled in an on-screen brawl. In a famous episode, she was seen scolding her younger sister Kylie for being a brat.

Kendall Jenner made a dramatic exit after finding out Kim Kardashian’s lie

Kendall Jenner does not suffer fools, and she will not tolerate anyone making a fool of her. When she discovered Kim Kardashian had lied to her about injuring herself after skipping a family outing, Jenner drove to Kim's house to give her a bouquet in a little vase. Kendall inquired about Kim's leg as they approached her house and noticed her standing by her car.

She told Kim, "You should have just told us the truth." Kim stated she feared they'd be more insulted if she simply said she forgot they were supposed to hang together. Then she broke the vase and asked Kim to enjoy her flowers. Pretty iconic, right?

Kendall Jenner stole her dad’s credit card

Kendall Jenner always has a feisty clapback. When Jenner was caught by her father for taking his credit card without his permission for shopping, the supermodel had a sassy comeback.

She stated that it was no big deal and that she had just gone shopping. When questioned about how they acquired the card, she twirled her hair and said, "We've borrowed the card before, like it's not that big a deal."

When Kendall Jenner fired Kris Jenner

Kendall Jenner once fired her mother, Kris Jenner, as her manager to hire Kourtney's then-boyfriend, Scott Disick, to oversee her career. Kylie Jenner was also doing the same thing, but Kendall took the lead on firing Kris, waiting until she'd had at least one glass of wine before breaking the news. Kendall brutally scolded them and answered Scott as she ate her supper, shocking both of her parents.

Kendall Jenner went to Las Vegas to get a tattoo

In one of the seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kendall Jenner asked her sister Kylie Jenner to accompany her on a short trip to Las Vegas so she could get a tattoo without telling her parents. At the time, the supermodel was not even 18 years old. Kendall Jenner has always been a rebellious and sassy queen, and we hope we continue to get some of the most iconic moments from Jenner in the following years.

