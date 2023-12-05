Top 6 milestones Taylor Swift achieved this year as Eras Tour concert film might be released in China

Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour movie is all set to release in mainland China soon, as negotiations have begun to secure a December or early January release. Since its debut on the 13th of October, the movie has grossed upwards of 250 million dollars in worldwide box office collection.

The Eras Tour is currently under review by the Chinese authorities. Alibaba Pictures, the digital media and entertainment division, is supposed to pilot the import and distribution of the movie. If it gets released in China, experts have predicted tens of thousands of daily screenings. With this major news breaking in, we are looking at six of Taylor Swift's biggest achievements this year. 2023 has been the year of Taylor Swift; read more for proof.

Taylor Swift becomes a part of the billionaire club as per Bloomberg's report

According to a Bloomberg analysis, Taylor Swift has officially become a billionaire, as stated in a report released in October this year. The pop star's net worth includes her five homes, earnings from music sales, concert tickets, merchandise, and streaming deals. Her net worth also provides for the value of her music catalog. The report shared that her net worth is roughly estimated to be 1.1 billion dollars.

The Eras Tour broke multiple records, after which the dates were extended till 2024

Taylor Swift's hyper-successful Eras Tour broke all records to become the highest-grossing tour ever. The sales were estimated to be a record-breaking 1 billion dollars. Post the success, the tour is still halfway done as dates were extended till 2024. Some of the tickets for the show are being sold for more than a staggering ten thousand dollars.

The Eras Tour movie becomes a blockbuster on-screen with overseas collection grossing over $250 million

Concert tickets were not the only thing that Taylor Swift sold. Her concert film also made records by becoming the highest-grossing domestic concert film in just its first weekend. The movie has earned upwards of 250 million dollars after its worldwide release. According to a report by Variety , Taylor also got to take home approximately 57 percent of the ticket sales from the movie.

Taylor Swift emerges as Billboard's Top Artist for 2023

Taylor Swift is one of the few artists to secure the top spot in the Billboard Top Artist chart in the past three distinct decades: the 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. The only other artist with the same milestone is Adele. This came after Taylor Swift succeeded in the Billboard 200 and Billboard Hot 100 charts.

Billboard announced on its Instagram page, "@taylorswift is Billboard's Top Artist of 2023. After earning the title previously in 2015 and 2009, she became the first act to finish as the year-end No. 1 artist at least once in three different decades. ⁠#BillboardNews"

Breaking the record for the most attended concert by a female artist in the US

Another record that Taylor broke this year was that she set a record for the most attended show by a female artist in US history. This came after a crowd of 69,000 fans showed up at the Eras Tour concert. The record was earlier held by Madonna in 1987.

Performing at the Pennsylvania Acrisure Stadium, she told the fans, "Apparently, you have broken the attendance record for any event in Pittsburgh ever. No group of people this big has ever gotten together for one thing in Pittsburgh ever."

Taylor Swift becomes the most streamed artist of 2023 on Spotify

Earlier in August, Spotify announced that Taylor Swift had become the first female solo artist to hit 100 million monthly listeners on Spotify. The Sweden-based music streaming platform announced the news, calling the feat "queen behaviour". Later, it was also announced that she was the platform's most-streamed artist of 2023. And to top it all, the Karma singer shared a gratitude post on Instagram by releasing a new song, From the Vault.

