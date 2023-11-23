Top 6 movies to add to your watchlist for this New Year's Eve including Four Rooms, About Time, and more

What better way to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new as the New Year approaches than with a curated list of movies to add to your watchlist? Whether you're into quirky comedies or heartwarming romances, we've got you covered. Join us as we explore the top six movies that promise to add a touch of cinematic magic to your New Year's Eve celebration.

1) Four Rooms (1995)

Kick off your New Year's Eve with a dash of eccentricity as we delve into the cult classic Four Rooms. Set in the bustling Hotel Mon Signor, this comedy, co-written by Quentin Tarantino, unfolds on a canvas of misadventures during a wild New Year's Eve. Follow Tim Roth as the hotel bellhop navigates through four distinct rooms, each hosting its mini-movie directed by notable filmmakers like Allison Anders, Alexandre Rockwell, Robert Rodriguez, and Quentin Tarantino. It's a rollercoaster of adult humor, surprises, and star-studded chaos.

2) About Time (2013)

Kick off your New Year's Eve on a heartwarming note with About Time. Starring Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleeson, this British romantic comedy takes you on a journey through time, where love transcends temporal boundaries. Join Mary and Tim as their story unfolds, rewritten with each leap through the ages. The highlight? A New Year's Eve kiss that will have you laughing, cringing, and shedding happy tears. Get ready for a delightful blend of romance and time-traveling escapades.

3) When Harry Met Sally (1989)

Indulge in the timeless charm of Nora Ephron's masterpiece, When Harry Met Sally. Join Harry and Sally in a rom-com that has stood the test of time, culminating in a memorable New Year's Eve midnight kiss. From meet-cutes to New York City winters, this iconic duo's journey is a perfect blend of humor and heart to add charms to your New Year celebrations.

4) High School Musical (2006)

No New Year's Eve is complete without a dose of musical enchantment, and High School Musical delivers just that. Troy Bolton (Zac Efron) and Gabriella (Vanessa Hudgens) in this Disney classic that kicks off on the holiday itself. The infectious energy of Breaking Free sets the tone for a year filled with song, friendship, and the pursuit of passion. Take a trip down memory lane with this family-friendly film that encourages breaking free from the status quo.

5) Carol (2015)

Carol is a cinematic masterpiece for those seeking a touch of elegance and a love story that defies societal norms. Set in the 1950s, Cate Blanchett and Rooney Mara mesmerize with their performances. The New Year's Eve scene becomes pivotal as two women from entirely different worlds share a kiss that symbolizes freedom and the beginning of a life-changing affair. This Oscar-nominated romantic film is a must-watch for those who appreciate love stories that transcend boundaries.

6) The Holiday (2006)

While technically a Christmas movie, The Holiday seamlessly transitions into a heartwarming New Year's Eve finale. Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet lead an ensemble cast in this delightful rom-com where two women, discontented with their lives, decide to switch homes and, unexpectedly, find love.

As you prepare to ring in the New Year, let these cinematic gems be your companions, weaving tales of laughter, romance, and the timeless charm of your festive celebrations. So, grab the popcorn, settle into your cozy position, and let the magic of cinema accompany you into the joyous countdown of a brand new year.

