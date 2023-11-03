Top 6 must-watch teen dramas on leading OTT platforms

Over the last few years, OTT Platforms has some of the top teen programs that have quickly captivated the hearts of real-life teenagers and the young at heart in recent years. With no rules to follow, OTT platforms have allowed these teen series to be shamelessly honest, capturing both the highs and lows of adolescence. From ensemble casts to shows centered on a single lead adolescent, there is a teen show for everyone on the streaming site. The teen shows, whether comedy or drama, are currently in a class of their own.

Several of the OTT platforms most popular teen shows have barely lasted one or two seasons. But on the other hand, there are a few releases that are innovative, compelling, and honest teen shows that push boundaries while exploring the very real-world challenges that teenagers face in the 2020s. The best part is that the streaming giants haven't shied away from any of it, instead airing teen episodes based on previous generations and others in languages other than English. Here are our top six teen drama picks that are a must-watch.

Wednesday

Genre: horror, romance, war, horror fiction, thriller, and suspense

Episodes: 8

Seasons: 1

Star Cast: Adolescence, Comedy, Drama, Comedy Drama, Sex Comedy, Coming-of-Age Story, and Teen

Release Date: November 23, 2022

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Few would have predicted that a remake of The Addams Family would become one of the most popular shows as well as one of the best teen shows. Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday Addams, the famed frightening family's dour and darkly humorous little daughter. While the show has a lot of fun with its genre narrative, with frightening horror elements that Tim Burton excels at and a fascinating murder investigation, it also has its fair share of teen angst. Wednesday's problems as an outsider at Nevermore Academy and as an introvert dealing with relationships may feel shockingly similar to some viewers.

Never Have I Ever

Genre: Adolescence, Drama, Romance, Comedy, Comedy Drama, Coming-of-Age Story

Episodes: 40

Seasons: 4

Star Cast: Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Amy Hargreaves, and Brandon Flynn

Release Date: April 27, 2020

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Never Have I Ever is another young series that quickly captured the attention of Netflix subscribers. The series was created by the highly gifted Mindy Kaling, who drew inspiration from her own youth. The plot revolves around Devi, a sophomore who is motivated to change the trajectory of her high school career after a disastrous freshman year left her dejected and uncool. Throughout the season, the show has seen normal teen troubles such as problematic romances, problems with friends, and parental conflict. However, it also investigates how young people might cope with loss and future expectations. The last season of Never Have I Ever concluded the series in a gratifying and sympathetic manner.

Sex Education

Genre: horror, romance, war, horror fiction, thriller, and suspense

Episodes: 32

Seasons: 4

Star Cast: Adolescence, Comedy, Drama, Comedy Drama, Sex Comedy, Coming-of-Age Story, and Teen

Release Date: January 11, 2019

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

Sex Education is both one of the best teen shows and one of the best original series the streaming service has ever given. The teen dramedy sitcom revolves around Otis, a socially awkward adolescent whose mother is a sex therapist. Otis establishes an underground sex therapy clinic in his high school with the assistance of his mother's work materials. The British dramedy series swiftly grew in popularity, garnering 40 million views in its first-season debut. Sex Education presently has three seasons on Netflix, with a fourth on the way.

13 Reasons Why

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 49

Seasons: 4

Star Cast: Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Amy Hargreaves, and Brandon Flynn

Release Date: March 31, 2017

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

13 Reasons Why finished its unprecedented run on Netflix after four seasons. The series, loosely based on Brian Yorkey's young adult novel of the same name, follows Clay Jenson, a young teenager who hits rock bottom after learning that Hannah Baker has committed suicide. 13 Reasons Why stretched the boundaries of teen entertainment by examining issues such as suicide, sexual assault, and drug addiction, among others. While the subject matter is obviously intense, many viewers thought it to be a compelling young story.

Riverdale

Genre: Drama

Episodes: 137

Seasons: 7

Star Cast: K.J. Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, and Madelaine Petsch

Release Date: January 26, 2017

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

Making the Archie comics into a dark teen drama may have seemed like an odd concept at the time, but Riverdale clearly struck a connection with younger people when it originally debuted. The sitcom follows the classic characters of Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead as they deal with Riverdale's myriad unexpected mysteries, including murder and strange occurrences. However, the show also delves into the complexities of teen romance, dealing with school, and family strife. In fact, as Riverdale enters its seventh and final season, fans appeared to like it when the series was more focused on those grounded components rather than the broader genre themes.

Stranger Things

Genre: horror, romance, war, horror fiction, thriller, and suspense

Episodes: 34

Seasons: 5

Star Cast: Dylan Minnette, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Amy Hargreaves, and Brandon Flynn

Release Date: July 15, 2016

Where to watch/OTT platform: Netflix

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

Stranger Things is the most popular Netflix franchise right now, considerably outnumbering any of the other teen shows. The 80s-inspired adventure follows the teenage heroes of Hawkins, a town cursed by evil forces from another realm attempting to infiltrate their world. While the series' size and popularity outnumber those of the other shows, it would be inaccurate to suggest Stranger Things is primarily about the adolescent experience. Despite the Upside Down's genre mayhem, Stranger Things deals with teen themes, from first relationships to bullying at school to battling with sexuality and being accepted.

