Top 6 R-Rated Movies to Stream on Disney Plus: From Deadpool & Wolverine to The Menu
From high-octane action to spine-chilling horror, here are the top 6 R-rated movies streaming on Disney+ this week that will keep you thoroughly entertained.
Disney was once synonymous with fairytale content, but that era is long gone. Today, the Mouse House streaming platform, known among OTT aficionados as Disney+, offers a thrilling selection of action-packed dramas that keep viewers on the edge of their seats.
From high-stakes showdowns to heart-pounding suspense, these films are perfect for anyone craving an epic adventure. If you're also in the mood for some mature entertainment, the following list is for you!
Here are the top 6 R-rated movies to watch on Disney+ this week:
Deadpool & Wolverine
Starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, this MCU R-rated feature has been streaming on the platform since November 2024. Directed by Shawn Levy, it became the highest-grossing R-rated title at the box office last year, and its popularity continues to soar.
John Wick
Keanu Reeves stars in this 2014 action thriller as a hitman coming out of retirement to seek revenge on the men who killed his dog. A must-watch for fans of adrenaline-fueled drama.
The Night House
An underrated supernatural horror flick that will keep you on the edge of your seat. A chilling exploration of grief and mystery.
Birdman
This film swept the 87th Oscars and offers a unique, darkly comedic look at the life of a broke down actor. A critically acclaimed must-watch.
High Fidelity
A low-stakes drama that follows the burned-out manager of a record shop as he muses on his many failed romantic relationships.
The Menu
A brilliant horror-comedy that critiques the culture of fine dining. This film will make you question everything you thought you knew about dining out.
