Top 7 must-watch series adapted from bestselling novels

Television shows often find their inspiration in novels, where the rich stories and complex characters serve as the perfect source material. It's a thrilling experience to witness your beloved books come to life on screen, seeing how writers adapt them and actors bring these characters to life. You might be surprised to learn that some of your favorite TV shows on Netflix originated from novels. Let's explore some of the best shows available on Netflix based on famous books.

Top 7 must-watch TV Shows based on Novels

Bridgerton (2020-present)

Based on Julia Quinn's novels, Bridgerton revolves around Daphne Bridgerton, the eldest Bridgerton daughter, as she enters the marriage market in Regency London. The show masterfully brings the first book, The Duke and I, to life, along with Daphne's close-knit relationship with her seven siblings. Filled with opulent costumes, lavish sets, and a mix of romance and intrigue, Bridgerton has become a massive hit on Netflix. With a second season based on The Viscount Who Loved Me and more seasons and a spin-off in the pipeline, it's a must-watch series.

The Fall of the House of Usher (2023)

Inspired by Edgar Allan Poe's 1839 short story of the same name, The Fall of the House of Usher explores the gruesome and unconventional deaths of a corrupt pharmaceutical company CEO's adult children. The show boasts a stellar cast, including Willa Fitzgerald, Carla Gugino, Kate Siegel, and Mark Hamill, and embraces the gothic horror style of Poe's works. The series artfully blends suspense, originality, and a profound respect for its literary origins, offering a compelling viewing experience.

Heartstopper (2022-present)

Heartstopper, based on Alice Oseman's graphic novels, is a touching teenage drama series. It beautifully translates Oseman's beloved works into a live-action series with animated elements that accentuate the chemistry between characters. With its talented cast, including Joe Locke and Kit Conner, the show delves into themes of self-discovery and love, presenting an emotionally resonant narrative.

The Lincoln Lawyer (2022-present)

The Lincoln Lawyer adapts Michael Connelly's novels and follows Mickey Haller, a lawyer who operates from his Lincoln Town Car. Developed for television by David E. Kelley and Ted Humphrey, this legal drama artfully combines drama, action, and mystery. The series features a standout cast, including Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, Becki Newton, and Christopher Gorham. With witty dialogue and compelling cases, The Lincoln Lawyer is a captivating legal series.

Shadow and Bone (2021-present)

Shadow and Bone brings to life Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse novels, blending elements from the Shadow and Bone trilogy and the Six of Crows. The fantasy series follows Alina, a mapmaker with the power to summon light, and a group of non-magic thieves tasked with kidnapping her. This show offers a magical world of war and adventure, with a second season already confirmed.

The Haunting of Hill House (2018)

The Haunting of Hill House, loosely based on Shirley Jackson's novel, marked Mike Flanagan's foray into the world of horror television. With its heartfelt storytelling and terrifying scares, the series explores the lives of a family and their struggles. The show masterfully intertwines their tales into a haunting yet beautiful narrative, accompanied by a poignant piano score. Each episode unfolds into a breathtaking tapestry of terror.

The Witcher (2019-present)

The Witcher takes inspiration from Andrzej Sapkowski's book series, known for its video games, movies, tabletop role-playing games, and comics. The story follows Geralt, a mutant monster hunter, on his quest for self-discovery. Season 2 has already wrapped filming, with plans for seven seasons in total.

These Netflix series, born from captivating novels, offer a diverse range of genres and narratives, making them ideal for fans of both books and television. Enjoy the thrill of seeing literary worlds come to life on the screen and discover how these adaptations add new layers to beloved stories. Whether you're a fan of historical romance, supernatural horror, or epic fantasy, there's something for everyone in these shows based on books.

