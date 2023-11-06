Top 7 riveting Netflix documentaries to add to your watchlist for all Gotti fans

If you've enjoyed watching Get Gotti and are on the lookout for more gripping true crime documentary series on Netflix, you're in for a treat. While not all of them revolve around the American mafia, they share the same riveting storytelling style. Here's a selection of some must-watch series to consider after Get Gotti.

Top 7 documentary series on Netflix like Get Gotti

7. Fear City: New York Vs. The Mafia (2020)

If you loved Get Gotti, you'll appreciate Fear City: New York Vs. The Mafia. Produced by the same company, this true crime documentary series provides an engaging exploration of how the FBI employed ingenious wiretaps to dismantle the mafia. It delves into the trials and downfalls of various crime families, including Colombo, Bonanno, Lucchese, Genevese, and the very family spotlighted in Get Gotti – the Gambino family. While Get Gotti is more Gambino-focused, Fear City offers a broader perspective on the FBI's relentless pursuit of the entire mafia network.

6. The Devil Next Door (2019)

The Devil Next Door takes you on a harrowing journey as it unfolds the story of John Demjanjuk, a former Nazi concentration camp guard accused of being Ivan the Terrible. The documentary primarily revolves around his trials and court appearances, featuring powerful testimony from Holocaust survivors and archival footage from concentration camps. It's a challenging watch, but an essential one, shedding light on a significant and somber part of history that deserves attention.

5. Waco: American Apocalypse (2023)

For a documentary series with a tone similar to Get Gotti, look no further than Waco: American Apocalypse. It offers an in-depth examination of cult leader David Koresh and his rise to power within his religious sect, culminating in the infamous Waco siege. The series uses slick visuals and high production quality, akin to the style of Get Gotti. Just like in Get Gotti, it presents the complex challenge of law enforcement trying to gather enough evidence to convict a man they believe to be guilty.

4. Murder Among The Mormons (2021)

Murder Among The Mormons unfolds the astonishing story of Mark Hoffman, who attempted to forge letters related to the Latter-Day Saints religious movement and even went as far as constructing explosive devices that claimed two lives. The network of crime is a significant similarity with Get Gotti, and the documentary employs archive footage to untangle a convoluted narrative. If you enjoyed the intricate storytelling of Get Gotti, you're likely to find Murder Among The Mormons captivating.

3. Killer Ratings (2019)

Killer Ratings delves into the intriguing tale of Wallace Souza, a television presenter and politician accused of orchestrating a series of murders to boost the ratings of his successful news show. Like Get Gotti, it portrays a complex and Machiavellian network associated with Souza and presents him as an organized crime figure. However, unlike Get Gotti, Souza's level of guilt remains less clear, with numerous astonishing twists revealed throughout the series.

2. The Sons Of Sam: A Descent Into Darkness (2021)

While The Sons Of Sam centers on a serial killer, rather than a criminal network, it shares similar tones and aesthetics with Get Gotti. This true crime documentary series is visually compelling and brooding, much like Get Gotti. It also focuses primarily on the individuals involved in capturing David Berkowitz, providing an insightful perspective into the process of apprehending a criminal with a comparable visual style.

1. Gotti: Godfather And Son (2018)

If you want to continue exploring the Gotti family saga, Gotti: Godfather and Son is a fitting choice. This documentary series delves into the life of John Gotti Jr., offering exclusive interviews and unprecedented access to reveal what it was like growing up in the mafia boss's household. It provides a deeper understanding of the father-son dynamic and their notorious criminal careers. It also explores the fate of John Gotti's wife, Victoria, following the events of Get Gotti. While some details overlap in both documentaries, Gotti: Godfather and Son offers an enriching expansion of the Get Gotti story.

