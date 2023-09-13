Top 7 VMAs moments: From Taylor Swift creating history, Ice Spice's debut, Selena-Taylor reunion and more

For the entire week, the MTV VMAs were the most anticipated event of the coming time. And the show certainly had some of the best moments to root for. From Taylor Swift taking home the Video of the Year award to Shakira giving a fiery performance, the night was something of a kind. But what were the best moments from the award night? In no particular order, here's what we think were the seven best highlights of the Video Music Awards of 2023. Read on.

The Selena-Taylor reunion

Soon after, the picture found its way to the internet, and everyone was talking about Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift's reunion. The two singers posed for the camera and also hugged one another. What made this event special was the fact that Selena Gomez took this picture and posted it on her Instagram stories with a quirky caption. "She looks stunning and I look constipated" and "Typical" were the words she picked for the picture in her story.

Taylor Swift creates history

Well, it was Taylor Swift who bagged the most number of awards. Starting with Best Pop for Anti-Hero to Video of the Year for the same song, Swift took 9 awards in her name. Not only this, but this award made history for her, naming her the only person to get four Video of the Year Awards. After Beyonce, Taylor is the second person to own the most number of VMAs.

Ice Spice debuts her first VMA

Ice Spice, the young rapper who rose to fame after her collaboration with Nicki Minaj on Barbie, was also at the awards. With her nomination for Best New Artist, The rapper certainly had an eye-catching speech prepared for her stage entry. “I just want to thank my munchkins,” Ice Spice said in her acceptance speech, also thanking her producer and label.

NSYNC reunion

Right at the beginning of the show, the VMAs presented their big surprise. This was the reunion of NSYNC. For the first time in almost a decade, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick were on the stage once again. The group came up to present the award for the Best Pop. And when Taylor won the award, she acknowledged the group being there. “You’re pop personified, so to receive this from your golden pop hands is really too much!” Swift said.

Diddy gets the Global Icon Award

Sean Diddy Combs, the Grammy-winning hip-hop mogul, received the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. He performed his greatest hits onstage, joined by collaborators like Yung Miami and Keyshia Cole, along with his twins and son. Diddy expressed his gratitude, recalling his journey from being a paperboy to his broken football dreams, ultimately finding success in music. His daughters, D'Lila, Jessie, and Chance Combs, praised their father's achievement. Diddy also announced his new album, The Love Album: Off the Grid, and recently gave back publishing rights to Bad Boy Records artists, prioritizing artists' financial well-being.

Shakira takes home the Video Vanguard award

Shakira made history by becoming the first South American artist to receive MTV's Video Vanguard Award. During her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to MTV for their support throughout her career. She thanked her creative partners, label, and the incredible women she works with. Shakira also acknowledged her parents and children for their support and concluded by sharing the award with her devoted fans who have stood by her side. Before accepting the honor, she delivered an electrifying 10-minute performance featuring her iconic hits, even crowd surfing at one point.

Best Afrobeat category inclusion

And the last one includes the introduction of the Afrobeats category to the awards. With the nominations of Rush by Ayra Starr, It's Plenty by Burna Boy, Unavailable by Davido featuring Musa Keys, Bandana by Fireboy DML and Asake, People by Libianca, Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez, and 2 Sugar by Wizkid featuring Ayra Starr, the award was a fresh name to the list. In the end, Rema and Selena Gomez ended up winning the award for Calm Down. Selena passed on her love to Nigeria in her winning speech.

These were some of the best moments from the VMA night. What according to you was the best moment from them all? Share your thoughts with us in the comment box. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

