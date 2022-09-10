Top 8 series and movies about Queen Elizabeth II to stream right now
Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022. Here is the list of the best series and movies about Queen Elizabeth II to watch right now
Queen Elizabeth II left for her heavenly abode on September 8, 2022. She died peacefully at Balmoral Castle, and the news of her demise shocked the world. Following the death of the longest-reigning British monarch, many people are looking back on her legacy. Here are some of the best movies, series, and documentaries that provide us an insight into the Queen's reign. Let us take a look at the best series and movies about Queen Elizabeth II.
List of the top-rated documentaries, series, and movies and Queen Elizabeth II
1. The Queen (2006)
Starring Helen Mirren, The Queen is a biographical drama movie that was released in 2006.
The movie shows events that took place after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales in 1997. It highlights the struggles faced by Queen Elizabeth II following the demise of Princess Diana.
Helen Mirren played the role of Queen Elizabeth in the movie and won an Oscar in the category 'Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role' at the Academy Awards, 2007.
She was on cloud nine when the Queen herself praised her for her role in the movie.
The movie won a lot of prestigious awards and was lauded by both audience and critics.
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Cast: James Cromwell, Helen Mirren, Alex Jennings, Sylvia Syms, Michael Sheen, Helen McCrory, Roger Allam
Directed by: Stephen Frears
You can stream the movie on HBO Max.
2. The King's Speech (2010)
The King's Speech is not about Queen Elizabeth but focuses on the life of King George VI.
In the movie, Helena Bonham Carter plays the role of Queen Elizabeth, and Colin Firth plays the role of King George VI.
This is a British historical drama movie that follows King George VI, Queen Elizabeth's father, and shows how he coped with a speech problem with the help of a speech therapist.
The movie was critically acclaimed and was a commercial success. The critics praised the movie for its art direction, acting performances, visual style, screenplay, score, and directing.
The King's Speech received numerous prestigious accolades including four Academy Awards in the categories: Best Motion Picture of the Year, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Best Achievement in Directing, and Best Writing, Original Screenplay at the Academy Awards, 2011.
IMDb Rating: 8/10
Cast: Helena Bonham Carter, Colin Firth, Derek Jacobi, Geoffrey Rush, Michael Gambon, Claire Bloom, Guy Pearce, Timothy Spall, Jennifer Ehle
Directed by: Tom Hooper
3. The Majestic Life of Queen Elizabeth (2013)
This is one of the best documentary movies that was released in 2013 and it features rare archive footage that details the life of Queen Elizabeth. It shows incidents that took place from the death of King George VI to the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
Directed by: Alan Byron
Starring: Interviews with Queen Elizabeth II, Camilla Tominey, Hugo Vickers
You can stream it on Amazon Prime Video.
4. The Crown (2016)
The Crown is one of the best TV series about Queen Elizabeth.
This historical drama television series follows the political rivalries, the love life of Queen Elizabeth II, and the major historical events that shaped the second half of the 20th century.
This is one of the best shows on Netflix to stream right now and know more about the Queen's life.
The Crown has won 21 Primetime Emmys and many more prestigious awards.
The Crows received critical acclaim, with praise directed at direction, cinematography, acting, writing, and production values. However, it received some backlash for its historical inaccuracies in the fourth season.
IMDb Rating: 8.7/10
Created by: Peter Morgan
No. of seasons: 4
Stream the series on Netflix.
5. The Royal House of Windsor (2017)
This is one of the best TV series about Queen Elizabeth on Netflix that follows the events starting from World War I to the demise of Princess Diana.
Watch this series to know how the Royal family survived amidst politics, power struggles, and more.
The series
IMDb Rating: 7.3/10
Stream The Royal House of Windsor on Netflix.
6. Elizabeth & Margaret: Love and Loyalty (2020)
This documentary movie was released in 2020 and highlights the relationship between Queen Elizabeth and her younger sister, Princess Margaret.
IMDb Rating: 7.5/10
Directed by: Lucy Swingler and Stephanie Wessellby
You can stream it on Netflix.
7. The Story of Queen Elizabeth II (2002)
This 1 hour 48 minutes documentary dives into the career of Queen Elizabeth II as a royal through the years.
The Story of Queen Elizabeth II was released in 2002 and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
8. Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen (2022)
As the name suggests, this documentary dives into the queen's life and her engagement with Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle. It shows rare footage of her tour with her family, and much more.
Directed by: Simon Finch
These are the shows and movies about Queen Elizabeth II that provide an insight into her life. Stream them now to know more about the Queen of England.
