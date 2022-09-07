Top 9 facts about Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's ex-wife

Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson were one of the most loved celebrity couples in the 90s, and their relationship was plastered on the cover of many tabloids.

Debbie Rowe was born on December 6, 1958, in Spokane, Washington, the U.S. She got married to the 'King of pop' Michael Jackson in 1996, and the couple got divorced three years later in 1999. A new TMZ documentary titled 'TMZ INVESTIGATES: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson' features exclusive and never-before-seen interviews. The documentary also features exclusive interviews with Debbie Rowe and looks into her ex-husband's death.

But what was Debbie really like? Here are some facts about her!

9 facts about Debbie Rowe

1. She was raised by the women of her family

Deborah Jeanne Rowe was born in Spokane to Gordon Rowe and Barbara Chilcutt. A few weeks before Debbie's second birthday, her father divorced her mother. She was raised by her mother, maternal grandmother, and her aunts. Now, she lives in Palmdale, California.

2. Debbie tied the knot with Richard Edelman before her relationship with Michael Jackson

She married Richard Edelman in 1982 and converted to Judaism for the sake of her marriage. He was a teacher by profession. Debbie felt trapped in the relationship and the couple parted ways in 1988.

3. She met Michael while working as a Dermatology assistant

Michael Jackson had a skin condition named vitiligo, and Debbie met Jackson while she was working as an assistant in a dermatology office, where he was being treated for vitiligo. During the course of the treatment, they became good friends.

4. She knew Michael Jackson wanted to become a father one day

While MJ was getting treated at the dermatology clinic, he became good friends with her and confided in Debbie that he was scared he might not become a father and this thought was too upsetting for him. Rowe already had a huge crush on him, and she offered to bear his children. The couple ended up having two kids: Michael Joseph Jackson Jr. (Prince Jackson) was born on February 13, 1997, and a year later, she gave birth to a baby girl, Paris Jackson. She was born on April 3, 1998. Rowe later revealed that she never got intimate with Jackson and that she had been artificially inseminated to bear his children

5. The couple got divorced in 1999

Shortly after Paris Jackson was born in 1998, Michael and Debbie decided to part ways.

Debbie never really liked media attention, so the couple kept everything lowkey and didn't share the reason for the split. It is estimated that her divorce settlement was around $8 million, and she also got the ownership of their Beverly Hills mansion.

Debbie sold the estate and is currently living in California.

6. She was diagnosed with cancer in 2016

In 2016, Debbie announced that she was battling breast cancer. She stated that the struggle was difficult, but it was also a blessing in disguise. She got much closer to her daughter Paris Jackson amidst her battle with cancer. As they reconnected, Debbie felt delighted. In fact, Paris Jackson celebrated Debbie's last chemotherapy appointment on Instagram.

7. She got engaged to Marc Schaffel, a former Jackson employee in 2014

Debbie got engaged to Marc Schaffel in 2014. He is a music producer and former Neverland Ranch videographer. He also worked with Michael Jackson on his single "What More Can I Give."

In fact, following Jackson and Debbie's divorce, Marc was the only employee who got permission to visit Debbie Rowe as he assisted her with her health issues.

8. She maintains a lowkey profile

Debbie is extremely private and refrains from giving a lot of interviews.

9. Debbie Rowe's net worth is estimated to be around $25 million

When Debbie realized her relationship with Jackson was not working out, the couple decided to part ways. The divorce was finalized on October 8, 1999. Rowe received a divorce settlement, and Michael was granted full custody of their kids.

Currently, her net worth is estimated to be around $25 million.

Debbie is the ex-wife of Michael Jackson and is currently living a peaceful life in California. We hope you liked reading the facts about Debbie Rowe.

