Top A-Listers Billie Eilish Is Friends With, ft Justin Bieber, Lana Del Rey, Selena Gomez, and More

Everyone dreams of becoming the closest friend of Billie Eilish, including famous personalities. The renowned BFFs of the talented singer, known for her hit song Bad Guy, consist of popular musicians and well-known actresses.

Alongside her regular collaborators, Billie Eilish has also formed unexpected friendships with various celebrities. She has even managed to befriend her greatest sources of inspiration.

Which celebrities are some of Billie Eilish's friends?

There's no way Justin Bieber doesn't top the list. At Coachella 2019, Billie Eilish got the chance to hang out and dance with her hero, Justin Bieber. A few months later, the pair dropped a joint version of her smash song Bad Guy. Katy Perry is another well-known acquaintance of the singer. At Coachella, the two got together backstage.

It appears that Eilish's closest celebrity pal is Khalid. Ever since they DM'd one other on Twitter in 2016, they have been cordial. Billie Eilish's other well-known pals are Bhad Bhabie, XXXTentacion, and Shawn Mendes.

Were you aware of Billie Eilish's top celebrity friendships? See who is regarded as a friend of Billie Eilish by looking through this list.

Avril Lavigne

Billie Eilish expressed her admiration for Avril Lavigne; She cited her as a significant influence since 2019. Eilish simply gushed, "Avril Lavigne is incredible. All I feel is love for her. It's just pure love."

Lana Del Rey

In a 2019 interview, Lana Del Rey expressed her respect for Billie Eilish, saying, "I adore Billie Eilish." She also emphasized the importance of Eilish's rise in pop music culture, claiming it was a long-awaited moment.

Melissa McCarthy

Prior to their close friendship, Billie Eilish was an avid fan of Melissa McCarthy's work. Their bond solidified when Eilish surprised the Bridesmaids actress during an appearance on The Ellen Show in 2019.

Shawn Mendes

Shawn Mendes expressed his admiration for Billie Eilish. This was done by tweeting in 2019 that he found her to be truly remarkable. He also expressed his excitement at the prospect of collaborating with her in the future, responding to a fan's inquiry.

