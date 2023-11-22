Top celebrity recipes to try out with your family this Thanksgiving featuring Kourtney Kardashian, Gwyneth Paltrow, and more

As Thanksgiving approaches, the essence of the holiday beckons, transcending the glitz of celebrity lifestyles. Amidst the familial warmth and traditions, renowned figures like Alicia Keys and Zooey Deschanel generously share glimpses of their Thanksgiving tables. Alicia's innovative turkey-in-a-bag method and Zooey's famed pecan pie illuminate the down-to-earth aspects of these stars. Beyond the spotlight, these culinary creations bridge the gap between fame and relatability, offering a taste of comfort and connection in a world that cherishes the familiar. This Thanksgiving, the spotlight isn't just on the celebrities; it's on the enduring spirit of gratitude and tradition that unites us all. In a world where the familiar is cherished, below are some of the culinary creations from top celebs that will offer a taste of comfort and connection.

Kourtney Kardashian’s Golden Harvest Cornbread Delight

Indulge in the warmth of Kourtney Kardashian's Golden Harvest Cornbread Delight— a delectable blend of cornmeal, almond milk, and a touch of buttermilk, baked to perfection in a coconut oil-greased skillet.

Steps-

1. Begin by preheating your oven to 425°F (218°C).

2. In a mixing bowl, blend together cornmeal, flour, salt, sugar, baking powder, and baking soda.

3. Gradually incorporate almond milk, buttermilk, beaten eggs, and melted butter, whisking until a smooth batter forms.

4. Grease a 9-inch cast iron skillet or casserole dish with coconut oil.

5. Pour the prepared batter into the skillet, ensuring an even distribution.

6. Bake in the preheated oven for approximately 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

7. This delightful cornbread recipe serves 6-8, offering a golden, moist treat with a perfect balance of flavors.

Alicia Key’s Melodious Roast: Harmony in a Bag

Discover the symphony of flavors with Alicia Keys' Turkey in a Bag—a culinary masterpiece that harmonizes succulent roast turkey with a medley of aromatic herbs, sealed in a bag for a melody of tenderness and taste that's bound to be a holiday hit.

Steps-

1. Begin by preheating your oven to 350°F (177°C).

2. Ensure the turkey is neck and giblet-free.

3. Rinse the turkey thoroughly with cold water, then rub it with vinegar and pat it dry with paper towels.

4. Massage the turkey's skin with garlic cloves, followed by a generous coating of butter.

5. Create a spice mix in a bowl using garlic powder, paprika, salt, pepper, and basil. Rub half of this mix under the skin, on the breast and back. Tuck rosemary sprigs and bay leaves under the skin.

6. Stuff the turkey cavity with chopped apples, onions, and bay leaves.

7. Prevent the oven bag from bursting by rubbing its inside with flour.

8. Add a portion of the remaining chopped onions and apples to the oven bag, reserving some outside for garnish.

9. Place the prepared turkey, breast side up, into the oven bag on top of onions and apples. Cut slits into the bag for steam release, then tie it closed.

10. Roast in the oven for 2–3 hours, ensuring the turkey reaches an internal temperature of 180°F (82°C).

11. Carefully cut open the top of the bag, removing the turkey. Discard the vegetables, place the turkey on a serving dish, and let it rest for 20 minutes. Garnish with the roasted apples and onions before serving. This delightful recipe serves 8 with a perfect blend of flavors and tenderness.

Gwyneth's Vibrant Cranberry Symphony

Dive into the luscious world of Gwyneth Paltrow's Vibrant Cranberry Symphony—a tantalizing chutney that weaves together the zing of cranberries with a medley of spices, creating a harmonious burst of flavors.

Steps-

1. In a saucepan, bring a delightful fusion of sugar and water to a gentle boil.

2. Introduce the remaining ingredients to the bubbling concoction, then reduce the heat to low, allowing the symphony of flavors to simmer for approximately ten minutes until a tantalizing thickness is achieved.

3. Let the chutney gracefully cool before presenting it to the eager palates of your guests. This exquisite creation serves 12, offering a perfect balance of sweetness and spice to elevate any culinary ensemble.

Oprah's Pomegranate Glamour Martin

Indulge in the luxurious allure of Oprah's Jewel-Tinted Elixir: The Pomegranate Glamour Martini. This enticing blend of pomegranate juice, citrus-infused vodka, and Cointreau, shaken and served in chilled glasses, delivers a sophisticated libation perfect for toasting special moments.

1. In a shaker, combine 1 1/2 cups of pomegranate juice, 2 oz of absolute citrus-infused vodka, and 1 oz of Cointreau liqueur.

2. Add 1 cup of ice to the shaker.

3. Shake the ingredients thoroughly.

4. Pour the mixture into chilled martini glasses.

5. Optionally, add a splash of sparkling water and a squeeze of lemon to each glass.

6. Garnish the glasses with pomegranate fruit.

7. This delightful Pomegranate Glamour Martini recipe serves 2, offering a refreshing and vibrant cocktail experience.

