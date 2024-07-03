Top Chef Alum Justin Sutherland Faces Charges For Allegedly Threatening Girlfriend With Gun

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence and guns

In recent news, popular chef Justin Sutherland recently faced criminal charges for allegedly threatening to shoot his girlfriend and squeezing her neck.

As per Page Six, police arrested Sutherland and he was charged with one count of felony threats of violence, and reckless disinterest risk, according to a report of possible cause.

The complaint claims the victim threatened her and she told the police that Sutherland even pointed a gun at her and struck her in the chest with it, allegedly shouting, “Don’t come back here or I am going to shoot you.”

Although the girl's name hasn't been disclosed yet, the matter seemed quite serious. Sutherland claimed that the victim ( reportedly his GF) had slapped all these false allegations against him when she realized their relationship was coming to an end.

Previously, he had been dating American model and influencer Serena Lange.

Justin Sutherland's attorney denied all the claims made by the victim

Justin Sutherland's attorney John Daly, claimed the woman’s allegations are false. Daly told People in a statement. “He never threatened to shoot anyone. He did not physically assault his girlfriend. He looks forward to the talk about the truth as the court process unfolds.”

Furthermore, According to an article by MPR News, police reportedly responded to multiple 911 calls Friday night to an address on Front Avenue in St. Paul. A woman who witnessed the abuse between the two further said that she and Sutherland had a heated argument about not going to a music festival as the couple had planned and that Sutherland had been upset about neighbors being racist toward him.

Moreover, According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the judge noted that the only past charges on Sutherland’s record are for a DWI charge more than 15 years ago and that he was present at the court as scheduled in the past.

More about Justin Sutherland

Sutherland is the chef behind several well-known restaurants in the Twin Cities such as the Handsome Hog, Big E, and Gray Duck Tavern. He is quite a well-known name in the culinary space in the States.

Last month, Sutherland and several partners announced plans to open two restaurants this fall in a new development in Minneapolis’ Mill District. In May, the Rondo Community Land Trust announced a partnership with Sutherland and his father to develop a new concept for Golden Thyme Coffee and Cafe in St. Paul’s Rondo area.

He’s been awarded the 2019 Outstanding Chef and Charlie Awards as well as dived into entrepreneurship as the co-owner of Hybrid Nation, a socially mindful streetwear and lifestyle brand that promotes the importance of diversity and social equality.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

