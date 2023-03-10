Top Chef Season 20: From contestants to guest judges and filming locations, Here are all the details
Here is everything to know Top Chef Season 20
The Top Chef season 20 will premiere on March 9 2023, Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo. This upcoming season has several changes to the format of the show including being filmed outside the U.S.A. for the first time and chefs from every regional spin-off the series competing against each other. In this article, we will explore more details about the Top Chef season 20.
Top Chef Season 20 filming locations
For the first time Top Chef Season 20 is being shot in London, U.K. Some of the filming locations for this year includes Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Bridge, and Palace of Westminster, Alexandra Palace sports venue, and Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.
In every episode of the upcoming season, the contestants will mainly compete in two challenges: Quickfire and Judges’ tables. The hosts Simmons, Colichvhio, and Padma Lakshmi along with a guest judge will decide the performance of the contestant during the challenge and whether or not they will be going forward in the competition.
Top Chef Season 20 synopsis
The synopsis of the upcoming season promises upcoming head-to-head battle amongst the all-stars of the previous seasons. They will have the UK ingredients to show off their cooking and creativity in the varied challenges.
Contestants of Top Chef Season 20
Here is the list of contestant who will compete against each other in upcoming season:
- Buddha Lo
- Dale MacKay
- May Phattanant Thongthong
- Samuel Albert
- Luciana Berry
- Sara Bradley
- Begoña Rodrigo
- Gabriel Rodriguez
- Amar Santana
- Sylwia Stachyra
- Dawn Burrell
- Ali Ghzawi
- Tom Goetter
- Nicole Gomes
- Victoire Gouloubi
- Charbel Hayek
Guest Judges of Top Chef Season 20
- Aquiles Chavez
- Helene Darroze
- Lorna Maseko
- Martha Ortiz
- David Zilber
- Gaggan Anand
- Sam Bompas
- Tom Brown
- Jeremy Chan
- Brett Graham
- Max Halley
- Adam Handling
- Angela Hartnett
- Graham Hornigold
- Judy Joo
- Asma Khan
- Santiago Lastra
- Greg Marchand
- Clare Symth
- Kirk Westaway
- Andrew Wong
- Paul A. Young
