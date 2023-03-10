Top Chef Season 20: From contestants to guest judges and filming locations, Here are all the details

The Top Chef season 20 will premiere on March 9 2023, Thursday at 9 pm ET on Bravo. This upcoming season has several changes to the format of the show including being filmed outside the U.S.A. for the first time and chefs from every regional spin-off the series competing against each other. In this article, we will explore more details about the Top Chef season 20.

Top Chef Season 20 filming locations

For the first time Top Chef Season 20 is being shot in London, U.K. Some of the filming locations for this year includes Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London Bridge, and Palace of Westminster, Alexandra Palace sports venue, and Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew.

ALSO READ: Amid the dating rumors, Tyga and Avril Lavigne coordinate in all-black ensemble at Paris Fashion Week

ALSO READ: You Season 4 Part 2 Ending explained: What happened to Joe Goldberg and Who Was Eat the Rich Killer?

In every episode of the upcoming season, the contestants will mainly compete in two challenges: Quickfire and Judges’ tables. The hosts Simmons, Colichvhio, and Padma Lakshmi along with a guest judge will decide the performance of the contestant during the challenge and whether or not they will be going forward in the competition.

Top Chef Season 20 synopsis

The synopsis of the upcoming season promises upcoming head-to-head battle amongst the all-stars of the previous seasons. They will have the UK ingredients to show off their cooking and creativity in the varied challenges.

Contestants of Top Chef Season 20

Here is the list of contestant who will compete against each other in upcoming season:

Buddha Lo

Dale MacKay

May Phattanant Thongthong

Samuel Albert

Luciana Berry

Sara Bradley

Begoña Rodrigo

Gabriel Rodriguez

Amar Santana

Sylwia Stachyra

Dawn Burrell

Ali Ghzawi

Tom Goetter

Nicole Gomes

Victoire Gouloubi

Charbel Hayek

Guest Judges of Top Chef Season 20

Aquiles Chavez

Helene Darroze

Lorna Maseko

Martha Ortiz

David Zilber

Gaggan Anand

Sam Bompas

Tom Brown

Jeremy Chan

Brett Graham

Max Halley

Adam Handling

Angela Hartnett

Graham Hornigold

Judy Joo

Asma Khan

Santiago Lastra

Greg Marchand

Clare Symth

Kirk Westaway

Andrew Wong

Paul A. Young

ALSO READ: Robert Blake, Baretta actor who was once tried for murdering his wife, dies at 89