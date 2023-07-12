Top Chef Season 21: Who is Kristen Kish? 5 things to know about host replacing Padma Laxmi

Kristen Kish, the victorious winner of Season 10 of Bravo's Top Chef, has been announced as the new host for the upcoming season of the popular cooking competition. She steps into the shoes of Padma Lakshmi, who recently concluded her tenure after the world all-stars Season 20.

Seasoned Judges of Top Chef Season 21

Alongside Kish, the esteemed head judge Tom Colicchio and judge Gail Simmons will be returning to provide their expertise and culinary insights for Season 21. Their presence ensures continuity and familiarity for the loyal fans of the show.

Padma's departure from Top Chef after 20 seasons

Padma Lakshmi made the decision to step away from Top Chef before the Season 20 finale. She expressed the need to allocate time for her other creative endeavors, including her popular Hulu series Taste the Nation and her writing projects.

Kristen Kish's shows gratitude

Kristen Kish expressed her immense excitement about her new role as the host of Top Chef. She acknowledged that the show marked the beginning of her own culinary journey, and she feels privileged to contribute to its rich legacy. Since winning Season 10, Kish has showcased her talents as a co-host on Travel Channel's 36 Hours and other programs.

ALSO READ: Padma Lakshmi turns 50 like a total boss; Says ‘50 is the new 30, feel like I’m just getting started’

ALSO READ: Top Chef Season 20: From contestants to guest judges and filming locations, Here are all the details

Industry recognition for Kristen Kish

Ryan Flynn, the senior vice president of current production at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, praised Kish's culinary expertise and her familiarity with the Top Chef format. He emphasized that she embodies the unique essence that has made the show so special throughout its run.

A fresh perspective on Top Chef

Casey Kriley and Jo Sharon, co-CEOs of Magical Elves, the production company behind Top Chef, acknowledged Kristen Kish as a beloved member of the Top Chef family. They expressed their enthusiasm for her joining the competition, bringing her fresh, global culinary perspective, and unwavering passion for food.

As Top Chef gears up for its exciting Season 21, Kristen Kish's appointment as the new host promises a dynamic and flavorful experience for both contestants and viewers alike. Her culinary prowess and dedication to the craft ensure that the show's tradition of excellence will continue to thrive under her guidance.

ALSO READ: Padma Lakshmi reflects on Top Chef's irresistible allure: 'It’s very compelling to watch'