Top Gun: Maverick was a massive success at the box office. Of course, a large part of this success is contributed by the die-hard fans of Tom Cruise - the ever-charmer! However, we cannot deny the fact that every actor and actress played their role to utter perfection.

This action drama Hollywood movie is a sequel to Top Gun, which was released in 1986. Amidst all the hoo-ha and buzz, how about we reveal some cool behind-the-scenes facts about this trending film?

Stopping with the chit-chat, let's scoop out the smallest of details related to the movie TopGun Maverick, including box office collection, rating, direction, sequel speculation, and much more. Stay tuned!

13 Cool facts about the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick

TopGun Maverick is a PG-13 (use of strong language in the movie) Hollywood film full of intense and dramatic action, drama, and adventure. The original language is English.

1. Top Gun: Maverick release date

The movie was officially released on the 27th of May 2022 in the theaters in the United States, India, and all around the world.

2. Top Gun: Maverick synopsis

Pete Maverick Mitchell has been in Navy service as one of the top aviators for more than thirty years. Now he is where he truly belongs, i.e., dodging the advancement in rank while pushing the envelope as a fearless test pilot. Pete has to train a troop of graduates in U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School for a specialized and dangerous mission (which no living pilot has ever encountered). He runs into Lt. Bradley Bradshaw when he returns to the United States Navy (Strike Fighter Tactics) Instructor program, also known as TOPGUN. Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (a.k.a. Rooster) is the son of Pete’s late friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw (a.k.a. Goose), who was a Radar Intercept Officer. With an uncertainly daunting future hanging around, Maverick has to confront the ghosts of his past. With his own deepest fears drawing him in and the deadly mission closing in, will he make the ultimate sacrifice or demand it from the graduates chosen to fly in the mission?

3. Top Gun: Maverick trailer

4. Top Gun: Maverick budget

The estimated budget of this remake of Top Gun is approximately $170,000,000.

5. Top Gun: Maverick box office

Up till now, the movie has made a roaring collection of $1,405,120,837 at the box office!

6. Top Gun: Maverick direction

While Joseph Kosinski directed the movie, Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. wrote the characters, and Peter Craig wrote the overall storyline. Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, and Jerry Bruckheimer Films were the involved production companies.

7. Top Gun: Maverick cast

The primarily starring actors and actresses in the movie are -

Tom Cruise features as Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell

Miles Teller features as Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw

Jennifer Connelly features as Penny Benjamin

Val Kilmer features as Adm. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky

Bashir Salahuddin features as Wo-1. Bernie 'Hondo' Coleman

Charles Parnell features as Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates

Jon Hamm features as Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson

Monica Barbaro features as Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace

Jay Ellis features as Lt. Reuben 'Payback' Fitch

Lewis Pullman features as Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd

Danny Ramirez features as Lt. Mickey 'Fanboy' Garcia

Jack Schumacher features as Lt. Neil 'Omaha' Vikander

Glen Powell features as Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin

Manny Jacinto features as Lt. Billy 'Fritz' Avalone

Greg Tarzan Davis features as Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado

Kara Wang features as Lt. Callie 'Halo' Bassett

Raymond Lee features as Lt. Logan 'Yale' Lee

Jake Picking features as Lt. Brigham 'Harvard' Lennox

8. Top Gun: Maverick IMDb rating

With a whooping of 296k votes, the movie scored an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.

9. Top Gun: Maverick Rotten Tomatoes rating

With 438 reviews, The movie scored 96% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.

10. Top Gun: Maverick songs list

With the sound mix of sound mix from Dolby Surround 7.1, Dolby Digital, Dolby AtmosAuro 11.1, and IMAX 6-Track, the song list comprises the following tracks -

Danger Zone - original soundtrack from 1986 Top Gun

Your Cheatin' Heart by Hank Williams

Let's Dance by David Bowie

Bang A Gong (Get It On) by Marc Bolan

Tramp by Jimmy McCracklin and Lowell Fulson

Slow Ride by 'Lonesome' Dave Peverett

Great Balls Of Fire by Otis Blackwell and Jack Hammer

Won't Get Fooled Again by Pete Townshend

I Ain't Worried by Ryan Tedder, Tyler Spry, Brent Kutzle, John Eriksson, Bjorn Yttling, and Peter Morén

Viper Comes Down On Mav taken from 1986 Top Gun

Taps by Daniel Butterfield

Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and BloodPop

11. Top Gun: Maverick nominations

Academy of Fantasy, Science Fiction, and Horror Films, USA 2022

Best Action and Adventure Picture

Best Director: Joseph Kosinski

Best Actor: Tom Cruise

Best Editing: Eddie Hamilton

Best Special Effects: Scott R. Fisher and Ryan Tudhope

Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Midseason Awards 2022

Best Film

Best Director: Joseph Kosinski

Best Actor: Tom Cruise

Best Supporting Actor: Miles Teller

12. Interesting Top Gun: Maverick behind-the-scenes

13. Will there be a sequel - Top Gun 3?

As of now, there is no official announcement of a Top Gun: Maverick sequel, a.k.a., Top Gun 3. However, seeing the massive box office collection and HUGE worldwide success of the movie, you can very likely expect that Paramount Pictures would love the idea of greenlighting a TopGun sequel!

Did you watch the movie? If yes, tell us your review in the comments section below!

If not, are you planning on watching it?