13 Cool facts about the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick
Check out the box office success, sequel speculation, and everything else of Top Gun: Maverick in this completely exclusive guide!
Top Gun: Maverick was a massive success at the box office. Of course, a large part of this success is contributed by the die-hard fans of Tom Cruise - the ever-charmer! However, we cannot deny the fact that every actor and actress played their role to utter perfection.
This action drama Hollywood movie is a sequel to Top Gun, which was released in 1986. Amidst all the hoo-ha and buzz, how about we reveal some cool behind-the-scenes facts about this trending film?
Stopping with the chit-chat, let's scoop out the smallest of details related to the movie TopGun Maverick, including box office collection, rating, direction, sequel speculation, and much more. Stay tuned!
TopGun Maverick is a PG-13 (use of strong language in the movie) Hollywood film full of intense and dramatic action, drama, and adventure. The original language is English.
1. Top Gun: Maverick release date
The movie was officially released on the 27th of May 2022 in the theaters in the United States, India, and all around the world.
2. Top Gun: Maverick synopsis
Pete Maverick Mitchell has been in Navy service as one of the top aviators for more than thirty years. Now he is where he truly belongs, i.e., dodging the advancement in rank while pushing the envelope as a fearless test pilot. Pete has to train a troop of graduates in U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School for a specialized and dangerous mission (which no living pilot has ever encountered). He runs into Lt. Bradley Bradshaw when he returns to the United States Navy (Strike Fighter Tactics) Instructor program, also known as TOPGUN. Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (a.k.a. Rooster) is the son of Pete’s late friend, Lt. Nick Bradshaw (a.k.a. Goose), who was a Radar Intercept Officer. With an uncertainly daunting future hanging around, Maverick has to confront the ghosts of his past. With his own deepest fears drawing him in and the deadly mission closing in, will he make the ultimate sacrifice or demand it from the graduates chosen to fly in the mission?
4. Top Gun: Maverick budget
The estimated budget of this remake of Top Gun is approximately $170,000,000.
5. Top Gun: Maverick box office
Up till now, the movie has made a roaring collection of $1,405,120,837 at the box office!
6. Top Gun: Maverick direction
While Joseph Kosinski directed the movie, Jim Cash and Jack Epps Jr. wrote the characters, and Peter Craig wrote the overall storyline. Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media, and Jerry Bruckheimer Films were the involved production companies.
7. Top Gun: Maverick cast
The primarily starring actors and actresses in the movie are -
- Tom Cruise features as Capt. Pete 'Maverick' Mitchell
- Miles Teller features as Lt. Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw
- Jennifer Connelly features as Penny Benjamin
- Val Kilmer features as Adm. Tom 'Iceman' Kazansky
- Bashir Salahuddin features as Wo-1. Bernie 'Hondo' Coleman
- Charles Parnell features as Adm. Solomon 'Warlock' Bates
- Jon Hamm features as Adm. Beau 'Cyclone' Simpson
- Monica Barbaro features as Lt. Natasha 'Phoenix' Trace
- Jay Ellis features as Lt. Reuben 'Payback' Fitch
- Lewis Pullman features as Lt. Robert 'Bob' Floyd
- Danny Ramirez features as Lt. Mickey 'Fanboy' Garcia
- Jack Schumacher features as Lt. Neil 'Omaha' Vikander
- Glen Powell features as Lt. Jake 'Hangman' Seresin
- Manny Jacinto features as Lt. Billy 'Fritz' Avalone
- Greg Tarzan Davis features as Lt. Javy 'Coyote' Machado
- Kara Wang features as Lt. Callie 'Halo' Bassett
- Raymond Lee features as Lt. Logan 'Yale' Lee
- Jake Picking features as Lt. Brigham 'Harvard' Lennox
8. Top Gun: Maverick IMDb rating
With a whooping of 296k votes, the movie scored an IMDb rating of 8.5/10.
9. Top Gun: Maverick Rotten Tomatoes rating
With 438 reviews, The movie scored 96% on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer.
10. Top Gun: Maverick songs list
With the sound mix of sound mix from Dolby Surround 7.1, Dolby Digital, Dolby AtmosAuro 11.1, and IMAX 6-Track, the song list comprises the following tracks -
- Danger Zone - original soundtrack from 1986 Top Gun
- Your Cheatin' Heart by Hank Williams
- Let's Dance by David Bowie
- Bang A Gong (Get It On) by Marc Bolan
- Tramp by Jimmy McCracklin and Lowell Fulson
- Slow Ride by 'Lonesome' Dave Peverett
- Great Balls Of Fire by Otis Blackwell and Jack Hammer
- Won't Get Fooled Again by Pete Townshend
- I Ain't Worried by Ryan Tedder, Tyler Spry, Brent Kutzle, John Eriksson, Bjorn Yttling, and Peter Morén
- Viper Comes Down On Mav taken from 1986 Top Gun
- Taps by Daniel Butterfield
- Hold My Hand by Lady Gaga and BloodPop
11. Top Gun: Maverick nominations
Academy of Fantasy, Science Fiction, and Horror Films, USA 2022
- Best Action and Adventure Picture
- Best Director: Joseph Kosinski
- Best Actor: Tom Cruise
- Best Editing: Eddie Hamilton
- Best Special Effects: Scott R. Fisher and Ryan Tudhope
Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Midseason Awards 2022
- Best Film
- Best Director: Joseph Kosinski
- Best Actor: Tom Cruise
- Best Supporting Actor: Miles Teller
12. Interesting Top Gun: Maverick behind-the-scenes
13. Will there be a sequel - Top Gun 3?
As of now, there is no official announcement of a Top Gun: Maverick sequel, a.k.a., Top Gun 3. However, seeing the massive box office collection and HUGE worldwide success of the movie, you can very likely expect that Paramount Pictures would love the idea of greenlighting a TopGun sequel!
Did you watch the movie? If yes, tell us your review in the comments section below!
If not, are you planning on watching it?