Top Gun: Maverick director on film's new release date: We want this to be a shared experience on a big screen

Top: Gun Maverick director Joseph Kosinski revealed how he has almost completed making the Tom Cruise starrer and explains why the makers decided to push back the release date by a few months. Read below to know more about what Joseph had to share on the same.

It's been more than 30 years since we last saw Tom Cruise don Maverick's iconic patchwork jacket and have the need... the need for speed! Now, decades later, Tom is back in his most iconic role yet for the direct sequel titled Top Gun: Maverick. Along with Tom, Top Gun: Maverick also stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris and Val Kilmer in pivotal roles. The Joseph Kosinski directorial was initially slated for a June 24, 2020 release.

However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the makers pushed back the release date of Top Gun: Maverick by a few months. While speaking to ComicBook, Joseph revealed that the team is still sticking to their schedule of completing the film as if it were going to release in June itself, even though it's not. "Luckily, I’m in the home stretch of post-production where, despite all the restrictions of how you can work now, I’m able to continue doing my job and finish the movie, which is pretty amazing," Kosinski added.

Joseph confessed that if Top Gun: Maverick was in any other phase of the project than it would have been hard to do that during the quarantine period. However, since he is in the tail-end of post-production, Kosinkski is able to do everything he needs to be able to finish the film.

"We’re sticking to our schedule and finishing the movie and just holding it for six months, which is such an interesting thing to do but it’s the right decision because this is a movie that people need to see on the big screen and if there’s no big screen, then you don’t want to release this movie. We want this to be a shared experience on as big a screen as possible," Joseph added to ComicBook while speaking about shifting the release date of Top Gun: Maverick.

Top Gun: Maverick is slated to release in the US on December 23, 2020.

