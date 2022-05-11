Top Gun: Maverick: Director REVEALS why Kelly McGillis, Meg Ryan will not be reprising their roles in the film

In a recent interview with Insider, via ET Canada, director Joseph Kosinski opens up about why Kelly McGillis and Meg Ryan are not showing up in the film sequel of Top Gun: Maverick, unlike Tom Cruise who is reprising his role as the protagonist with some stars like Val Kilmer from the original showing up for brief cameos in the film.

During his chat, director Joseph Kosinski revealed, "Those weren’t stories that we were throwing around." He went on to add that he did not want every storyline to always be turning back and looking backwards. Kosinski shared that according to him having the added spice of new characters was an important element in the film. In 2019, McGillis theorized the reason behind why she was not approached to reprise her role in the highly anticipated sequel, "I’m old, and I’m fat, and I look age-appropriate for what my age is. And that is not what that whole scene is about."

Meanwhile, fans are eager to watch Cruise as their favourite character Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 drama. Starring beside Cruise is Val Kilmer alongside Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, John Hamm, Glen Powell and more in the film. The official synopsis of the film reads, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

