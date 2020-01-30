Top Gun: Maverick gives a closer look at next gen pilot trainees who will train under Tom Cruise in the film

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release this summer. Before they rule the skies, the makers released a slew of photos from the sets of the Tom Cruise starrer.

On one hand, we are keeping an eye out for a possible new Top Gun: Maverick trailer at the Super Bowl this weekend. On the other hand, the makers of the Tom Cruise starrer have dropped new looks at the new class training under Maverick. The class was revealed in the trailer that dropped a few months ago. However, the new photos give a closer look at the new cast in the franchise. While the trainee pilots are seen up close and personal, the posters do not reveal a better look at Cruise's Maverick.

The six new stills see Miles Teller essaying the role of Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jay Ellis, Glen Powell and Monica Barbaro in their pilot uniforms. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, director Joseph Kosinski revealed that Rooster shares the most complex relationship with Maveric. It is obviously due to Lieutenant Nick 'Goose' Bradshaw (played by Anthony Edwards) in the Top Gun movie. "The relationship between Maverick and Rooster really forms the emotional core and spine of the film," he said.

Check out the stills below:

While none of the promotional images and videos have featured Iceman, Kosinski has hinted he might appear in the movie. "The rivalry and relationship between Iceman and Maverick is one of those things that makes that first film so iconic. It's a relationship that is important to the Top Gun franchise and as a fan I would want to see how it's evolved," he revealed.

Top Gun: Maverick is set to release on June 26, 2020.

