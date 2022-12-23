Top Gun: Maverick- Know When and Where to watch this Tom Cruise starrer

Hollywood megastar Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick is currently the top grossing film of the year. If you enjoy watching action thrillers, then we suggest that you should not give this movie a miss. To add a feather to the hat of the makers, the film has won prizes from the Producers Guild of America, the National Board of Review, and the AFI Awards. A few days ago, this film was released on an Over The Top (OTT) platform. If you are completely clueless about the film, have a look at the details here.

About the film Top Gun: Maverick is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. This American action drama film is directed by Joseph Kosinski and stars Tom Cruise in the titular role of the naval aviator Maverick. The film also stars Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, and Ed Harris. Talking about the plotline, Maverick confronts his past while training a group of younger Top Gun graduates, including the son of his deceased best friend. However, as time unfolds, Maverick gets embroiled in a dangerous mission. Is the son of his deceased best friend behind it? Do watch it out soon. Top Gun: Maverick’s theatrical release and performance Megastar Tom Cruise has delivered several films spanning over three decades, most of which are action-oriented films. He is no less than a sensation in Hollywood and his film Top Gun: Maverick is evidence of the same. This film was theatrically released by Paramount Pictures in the United States on May 27, 2022, and earned over $1.488 billion worldwide, becoming the highest-grossing film of 2022.

Where can you watch the movie? The wait of Tom Cruise fans who wish to watch the movie, Top Gun: Maverick, can do so now. The film can be watched by all the users of Amazon Prime Video and the subscribers of this platform can watch it without paying any extra charges. When can you watch the movie next? The users of the Amazon Prime Video can watch the movie on December 26 this year.