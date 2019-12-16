Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer: Tom Cruise teaches us the difference between life & death the old school way

The makers of Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick released a new aka the second trailer of Top Gun sequel. Top Gun 2 is set to release in the Summer of 2020. Check out the Top Gun: Maverick trailer below.

Maverick is back and he is making sure the new batch rule the skies just like he used to at one point. The new Top Gun: Maverick trailer dropped today and it puts Tom Cruise back in the cockpit. The trailer introduces Maverick as "one of the finest pilots the program has ever produced" as Tom cruises through the empty skies and rules the roads on his bike before he arrives at the base camp and is presented to the present batch of students at the institute.

Just as the trailer unfolds, Maverick addresses the class and is introduced as a test pilot who will train a fresh group of Top Gun graduates. The graduates include Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who's the son of his late friend Goose. Before you know it, Maverick gives his class a taste of his OG Maverick attitude and reminds them that he cannot be messed with. The trailer eventually teases the bond, the fights, a funeral and some jaw-dropping flight stunts.

ALSO READ: Top Gun 2 star Tom Cruise makes a RARE appearance with son Connor in London; Deets Inside

Check out the Top Gun: Maverick trailer below:

Top Gun: Maverick's second trailer comes months after Paramount Pictures released the first look at the movie. The first Top Gun: Maverick trailer was dropped at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019 which took place earlier this summer. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski. The movie's star cast includes Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris. The movie is set to release in Summer 2020.

ALSO READ: Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun Maverick's second trailer to be out today; Read Details

Credits :YouTube

Read More