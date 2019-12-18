Top Gun: Maverick: The new video hints at the film being a 'love letter to aviation'; WATCH

The feature video shows the fans and film audience glimpses of how advance technology has enabled the makers of the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick to shoot all the jaw dropping stunts in air.

The latest feature video of the upcoming highly anticipated film, Top Gun: Maverick will leave the audience members with goose bumps as it reveals how the film was shot. The feature video shows the fans and film audience glimpses of how advance technology has enabled the makers of the Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick to shoot all the jaw dropping stunts in air and also the capture of minute details from inside the cockpit. The technicians who have worked on the film can be seen in the video when they are working on the shot alongside Mission: Impossible – Fallout actor Tom Cruise.

The Mummy and Edge of Tomorrow star Tom Cruise is seen doing some jaw dropping scenes while is he is manning the fighter airplane in high altitudes. The clear and vast open skies and the fighter planes doing their stunts in air will definitely catch the attention of the fans and audience member's attention towards the film which brings back Tom Cruise as Maverick in a Top Gun film. The upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick saw the release of the film's second trailer months after Paramount Pictures released the first look. The first ever Top Gun: Maverick trailer was unveiled at the San Diego Comic Con 2019.

The much-awaited film starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick is helmed by director Joseph Kosinski. The film's star cast is said to be an impressive one. Actors like Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Danny Ramirez, Jon Hamm and Ed Harris will be starring in key roles in Top Gun: Maverick. The Tom Cruise starrer is set to hit the silver screen in Summer 2020.

Check out the feature video of Tom Cruise starrer Top Gun: Maverick:

(ALSO READ: Top Gun: Maverick New Trailer: Tom Cruise teaches us the difference between life & death the old school way)

Credits :youtube

Read More