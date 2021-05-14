Top Gun: Maverick producer Jerry Bruckheimer speaks on the sequel: Tom Cruise fell in love with the story

Jerry Bruckheimer reveals why did it take 35 years for the sequel to Top Gun with actor Rick Rossovich. They mention the character arc that got Tom into greenlighting the film.

In 1986, Tom Cruise became the global superstar and a force of action with the blockbuster success of Top Gun. The film defined everything that now Tom Cruise is known for 35 years later. Whether performing his own death-defying stunts or pushing the boundaries of visuals by keeping the action/stunts realistic. Top Gun laid the foundation for the world’s biggest action star and 35 years later he back with his arrogant pilot Maverick, with the much-anticipated sequel called Top Gun: Maverick. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer sits down with Reuters to speak of the film, Tom Cruise, and the visually stunning filmmaking.

Speaking about Tom’s character in the sequel, Jerry said, “He's still an engaging, fun character. And we take him on a really nice ride. He goes through a really nice character arc in this movie." He further spoke about the fact the sequel was waiting in the wings for a long time as they kept churning out an interesting storyline to take the beloved character to new heights and “Tom really embraced. Tom fell in love with the story, he's always been in love with the character, and had to be a great arc for Maverick.”

Rick kept his presence in the film ambiguous and spoke about meeting the cast and crew when they were shooting the film in San Diego. He spent some days on the set with old friends “and it was like time stopped.” He candidly mentioned that there were some tears running out from the meeting of old friends and that the original film, “It's like a fine wine to me. It gets better and better ... there's a lot of complexity to it. There's a lot of emotional layers. A lot of ... things happen in the film that are kind of heavy.”

