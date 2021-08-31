Top Gun: Maverick Producer says Tom Cruise was 'adamant' to include Val Kilmer in the upcoming sequel

Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer will star in the upcoming sequel of Top Gun, and fans should thank Cruise for that! Producer of the movie Jerry Bruckheimer has recently opened up on Cruise being the main man in bringing Kilmer back to the franchise for Top Gun: Maverick. Stating that Cruise ‘was the driving force’ behind Kilmer’s comeback, the producer revealed how eager he was to welcome the Batman Forever star.

According to People, via ET Canada, the producer said, “[Tom Cruise] said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have him in the film.’” While revealing that the entire production team wanted Val to resume his role in the sequel, the Mummy actor was ‘really adamant’ in having Val in the movie. “Tom was really adamant that if he’s going to make another ‘Top Gun’, Val had to be in it,” he noted.

Speaking of Val Kilmer, Bruckheimer noted that he is ‘such a fine actor’ and a ‘good individual.’ He went ahead to add that during the first movie, the production team apparently had a ‘good time’ and the motive of the sequel was also to ‘bring some of the gang back together again.’ “It was a really emotional experience for all of us. It was a long time getting there but we did,” he said, as per People, via ET Canada.

While opening up on Kilmer’s role in the sequel, his son Jack had revealed that the actor was apparently really excited to know that he would be a part of the sequel. “They honour the legacy of Iceman, and he was so stoked by it,” Kilmer’s son said.

