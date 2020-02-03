Top Gun: Maverick star Miles feels Tom Cruise could play ALL the parts in the movie: He was so dialled in

Miles Teller gushed about his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise and said Tom was so dedicated about the project that he could play all the parts in the film. Read on to know more.

As Top Gun: Maverick is all set to hit the theatres, its star cast is busy promoting the film. During a recent promotional event, Miles Teller couldn’t stop gushing about his co-star Tom Cruise and his dedication towards the project. The actor revealed that Tom made sure that everyone was on their toes during the shooting and the stars had to give a detailed written report to him after every flight. Teller joked that Tom could easily play all the parts in the film and it would have still turned out to be the most thrilling thing ever.

While talking about his experience while shooting the film, the actor stated that it was like a dream come true for him because he had been waiting all his life to be a part of this film, ET reported. While he admitted that there was a lot of pressure to live up to the original film, which came out in 1986, the team gave their hundred percent to the upcoming film. The actor stated that they actually filmed the movie in F-18s and did not use green screens.

The Tom Cruise starrer film features various new charters including, Miles Teller as Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, Glen Powell as Hangman, Monica Barbaro as Phoenix, Lewis Pullman as Bob, Jay Ellis as Payback, and Danny Ramirez as Fanboy. The film follows Tom’s character Pete “Maverick” Mitchell on yet another thrilling journey. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on June 26.

Check out the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick here:

.

Read More