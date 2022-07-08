Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller REVEALS Tom Cruise & he had 'conversations' about Top Gun 3 possibility

Top Gun: Maverick, undoubtedly, is the biggest blockbuster of 2022! Don't believe us? Well, Top Gun: Maverick is Tom Cruise's first-ever USD 1 billion movie and the Joseph Kosinski directorial continues to move mountains at the global box office. Given the massive commercial and critical success of Top Gun's sequel, one wonders if a Top Gun 3 could be in the works! Well, Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller would be more than up for it!

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Miles Teller was asked about the possibility of Top Gun 3, to which the 35-year-old actor teased, "That would be great, but that's all up to TC. It's all up to Tom. I've been having some conversations with him about it. We'll see." For the unversed, Miles played Lieutenant Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw in Top Gun: Maverick, who is Maverick's beloved sidekick and best friend LTJG Nick "Goose" Bradshaw's (Anthony Edwards) son. Anthony Edwards was the scene-stealer in the original Top Gun, while Miles' acting chops and killer physique were the talking point in the sequel amongst fans.

Seeing Maverick and Rooster indulging in their "need for speed" again; where do we sign up?!

In the same interview with ET, Miles Teller touched upon his special relationship with his Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise, praising the Oscar-nominated actor: "For him to share Top Gun with me and a lot of these other young actors it's just been such a wild ride, and it's still going." Miles also disclosed that he sent Tom a message on his birthday, as Cruise celebrated turning 60 on July 3.

