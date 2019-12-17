Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise felt WEIRD returning to franchise after 30 years

Tom Cruise dons the shoes of Maverick after three decades with Top Gun: Maverick. His Top Gun 2 co-star Jon Hamm reveals Cruise felt a little weird reprising his Maverick role.

The Top Gun: Maverick dropped on December 16 and gave fans a better look at the Top Gun sequel. The second trailer sees Cruise don the teacher's hat and educating students on the difference between life and death. While fans are glad that Cruise returned to the Top Gun Academy after three decades, Cruise felt a tad weird to return to the franchise after the long duration. His sentiments on the first day of the filming were revealed by Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick co-star Jon Hamm.

Appearing on Good Morning America, Hamm recalled his first day with Cruise on the sets of the aviation-themed movie and revealed that Cruise felt a little bit "weird." He shared that on Hamm's first day on Top Gun 2, he walked up to Cruise and greeted him with a hug. "He gave me a big hug and said, ‘Welcome, it’s so great to have you!’ (I got) the full Tom Cruise experience, it was great," Hamm recalled.

"I was thrilled, obviously, and I asked him, I said, ‘It’s gotta be crazy weird for you — you’re on the same set, in virtually the same costume, just 30 years later. What’s that about?’ And he was like, ‘Yeah, it’s really weird!’ I went, ‘OK, well, there we go!’ The movie’s gonna be amazing," he added.

While the first trailer, released at the San Diego Comic-Con 2019, reintroduced the world to Maverick. However, the second trailer teased jaw-dropping stunts, Maverick crossing paths with Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller), who's the son of his late friend Goose and more.

