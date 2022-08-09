Top Gun: Maverick star Tom Cruise's next movies include a musical, an action film and a Les Grossman project?

With the rousing success of Top Gun: Maverick at the global box office - speed running through USD 1.3 million and claiming the 13th spot in all-time highest grossers of the world list - Tom Cruise and producer Christopher McQuarrie are reportedly curating a bunch of future collaborations, hatching three new film projects. We're already aware of two big-ticket projects - Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8 aka Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and Part Two...

According to Deadline sources, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are setting up three very different projects, in the early stages. One is an original song and dance-style musical - something the 60-year-old actor has long been interested in doing after he learned to sing and dance like a rockstar in Rock of Ages - which will be crafted as Tom Cruise's star vehicle. Another is an original action film with franchise potential like the Mission: Impossible Series. However, it's the third project which has everyone super excited because it's tied to Les Grossman, Tom Cruise's hilarious character in Tropic Thunder! However, it's not yet clear if a whole movie will be centered on Les Grossman, or if he'll be an inclusion in the above-mentioned two films. McQuarrie will be writing the scripts in collaboration with the Oscar-nominated actor, as their previous hit collabs have led to big box office wins!

Either way, it's a win-win situation for Les Grossman-iacs, who still can't get enough of the eccentric, foul-mouthed "dance machine" studio executive!

Meanwhile, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie are in the thick of Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, as the former was photographed recently in the UK's Lake District practising what could be his next death-defying M:I stunt, featuring something called "speed flying". While Mission: Impossible 7 hits theatre screens in the US on July 14, 2023, Mission: Impossible 8 is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

