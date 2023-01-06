Top Gun: Maverick to Die Hard: The best action movies of all time

Right from Top Gun: Maverick to Die Hard, experience the best of action-oriented cinema with our carefully curated list of the best action movies of all time with their IMDb rating.

Top Gun: Maverick to Die Hard
The best action movies of all time

If you are excited to experience the best of kick-ass action dramas, this quick read is specially made for you. Right from the best VFX technology-based cinematography, and heart-stopping action scenes to fearless stunts cinematography, a good action movie must have everything. This time we have made sure to pick out and enlist just the perfect action-packed dramas to keep you glued to the screens. Whether you have been looking for fantasy action dramas like Avatar: The Way of Water or you have been looking for hardcore action dramas like Top Gun: Maverick or Die Hard, there is something for every action fan out there. Below find a spectacular list of the best action movies ever made along with their IMDb rating. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in. 

 

1. Violent Night 

Violent Night Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell

Director: Tommy Wirkola 

Writer: Pat Casey, Josh Miller

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 112 min

Violent Night Rating: 6.8/10

If you have been looking for a spectacular action-comedy, you cannot go wrong with the 2022 action movie called Violent Night set in a Christmas premise which is based on a group of mercenaries who attack the estate of a rich family. The comedy-drama takes an interesting turn when Santa Claus saves the day.

2. Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer

Director: Joseph Kosinski 

Writers: Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., Peter Craig

Genre: Action, Drama

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 130 min

Top Gun: Maverick Rating: 8.4/10

When it comes to action, the list has to be incomplete without an epic Tom Cruise starrer. Watch the highly rated Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, and Val Kilmer features a story where a top naval aviator, leads TOP GUN's graduates who are on an important mission.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water 

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang

Director: James Cameron

Writer: James Cameron(screenplay by), Rick Jaffa(screenplay by), Amanda Silver(screenplay by)

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 192 min

Avatar: The Way of Water Rating: 7.9/10

If you like both fantasy and action, Avatar: The Way of Water is the one for you. The James Cameron creation is power packed with elements of action and fiction set in the fantasy land of Pandora. 

4. Bullet Train 

Bullet Train Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry

Director: David Leitch

Writer: Zak Olkewicz, Kôtarô Isaka

Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 127 min

Bullet Train Rating: 7.3/10

Bullet Train is one of the best action movies of all time that features the story of five assassins who are amidst an action-packed situation in a fast-moving bullet train.

5. Strange World 

Strange World Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid

Director: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen

Writer: Qui Nguyen(screenplay by)

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure

Year of release: 2022

Run Time: 102 min

Strange World Rating: 5.5/10

The Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Dennis Quaid starrer, Strange World is one of the best action movies that feature the story of explorers on a crucial mission.

6. Die Hard

Die Hard Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson

Director: John McTiernan

Writer: Roderick Thorp (novel by), Jeb Stuart(screenplay by), Steven E. de Souza(screenplay by)

Genre: Action, Thriller

Year of release: 1988

Run Time: 132 min

Die Hard Rating: 8.2/10

The legendary action movie of all time starring Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, and Reginald VelJohnson Die Hard is an absolute must-watch. The movie features the story of a police officer in New York City who attempts to save his wife who is held hostage by a group of terrorists. 

