Top Gun: Maverick to Die Hard: The best action movies of all time

If you are excited to experience the best of kick-ass action dramas, this quick read is specially made for you. Right from the best VFX technology-based cinematography, and heart-stopping action scenes to fearless stunts cinematography, a good action movie must have everything. This time we have made sure to pick out and enlist just the perfect action-packed dramas to keep you glued to the screens. Whether you have been looking for fantasy action dramas like Avatar: The Way of Water or you have been looking for hardcore action dramas like Top Gun: Maverick or Die Hard, there is something for every action fan out there. Below find a spectacular list of the best action movies ever made along with their IMDb rating. So, what are you waiting for? Dive in.

1. Violent Night

Violent Night Cast: David Harbour, John Leguizamo, Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell Director: Tommy Wirkola Writer: Pat Casey, Josh Miller Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 112 min Violent Night Rating: 6.8/10 Read more about Violent Night here. If you have been looking for a spectacular action-comedy, you cannot go wrong with the 2022 action movie called Violent Night set in a Christmas premise which is based on a group of mercenaries who attack the estate of a rich family. The comedy-drama takes an interesting turn when Santa Claus saves the day.

2. Top Gun: Maverick

Top Gun: Maverick Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, Val Kilmer Director: Joseph Kosinski Writers: Jim Cash, Jack Epps Jr., Peter Craig Genre: Action, Drama Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 130 min Top Gun: Maverick Rating: 8.4/10 Read more about Top Gun: Maverick here. When it comes to action, the list has to be incomplete without an epic Tom Cruise starrer. Watch the highly rated Top Gun: Maverick starring Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, and Val Kilmer features a story where a top naval aviator, leads TOP GUN's graduates who are on an important mission.

3. Avatar: The Way of Water

Avatar: The Way of Water Cast: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang Director: James Cameron Writer: James Cameron(screenplay by), Rick Jaffa(screenplay by), Amanda Silver(screenplay by) Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 192 min Avatar: The Way of Water Rating: 7.9/10 Read more about Avatar: The Way of Water here. If you like both fantasy and action, Avatar: The Way of Water is the one for you. The James Cameron creation is power packed with elements of action and fiction set in the fantasy land of Pandora.

4. Bullet Train

Bullet Train Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Brian Tyree Henry Director: David Leitch Writer: Zak Olkewicz, Kôtarô Isaka Genre: Action, Comedy, Thriller Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 127 min Bullet Train Rating: 7.3/10 Read more about Bullet Train here. Bullet Train is one of the best action movies of all time that features the story of five assassins who are amidst an action-packed situation in a fast-moving bullet train.

5. Strange World

Strange World Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Dennis Quaid Director: Don Hall, Qui Nguyen Writer: Qui Nguyen(screenplay by) Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure Year of release: 2022 Run Time: 102 min OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar Strange World Rating: 5.5/10 Read more about Strange World here. The Jake Gyllenhaal, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Dennis Quaid starrer, Strange World is one of the best action movies that feature the story of explorers on a crucial mission.

6. Die Hard

Die Hard Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson Director: John McTiernan Writer: Roderick Thorp (novel by), Jeb Stuart(screenplay by), Steven E. de Souza(screenplay by) Genre: Action, Thriller Year of release: 1988 Run Time: 132 min Die Hard Rating: 8.2/10 The legendary action movie of all time starring Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia, and Reginald VelJohnson Die Hard is an absolute must-watch. The movie features the story of a police officer in New York City who attempts to save his wife who is held hostage by a group of terrorists.

