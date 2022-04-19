Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise describes the training he designed to prep his co-stars for aviation sequences

Tom Cruise's upcoming Top Gun reboot is going to go a notch higher than the original and the actor took us behind the scenes to show us exactly how. In a new featurette released by the makers, the Top Gun: Maverick cast can be seen discussing their experience of filming the upcoming action film. Cruise reveals how he trained his co-stars for it.

While the promos have already shown how the film is going to consist of some epic stunts, speaking about the same, Tom Cruise reveals in the video how he and his co-stars shot for the fighter plane sequences. Speaking about the same the actor said, "We worked with the Navy and the Top Gun school to formulate how to shoot it practically. Because if we're gonna do it, we're gonna fly in the F-18s."

The featurette also shows the film's lead stars including Miles Teller, Glen Powell, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, Jay Ellis sharing their experience of undergoing intense training for the film. During the same, Barbaro reveals how Cruise designed a specific training for the cast.

Watch Tom Cruise talking about Top Gun: Maverick HERE

Considering some crucial chunk of scenes in the film will see the actors flying the planes, they have a lot of self-direction to do considering the camera is adjusted into their aircraft for the same. Adding on about how he trained his co-stars on it, Tom said, "I had to really teach them cinematography and the lighting so they understood what's gonna look good on camera."

At one point Tom also gushed about his co-stars calling them "extraordinary" as he maintained that he's thrilled to see what they have accomplished. The film directed by Joseph Kosinski is all set to hit the screens on May 27.

