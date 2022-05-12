Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise fired Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph; Musician reveals

Tom Cruise fires them all. During a recent interview, Twenty One Pilots frontman Tyler Joseph revealed that he was fired from the film without making any contributions to the music of the production because of Tom Cruise's judgement. Cruise is coming back with the highly anticipated sequel, Top Gun: Maverick. The film is set to release on May 27, 2022.

The first edition of the franchise though known for its complicated stunts and adrenaline boosts, the film is also regarded as having one of the best soundtracks in history. So, for the sequel too music was going to play an essential part in the production of the film. Tyler Joseph, in the chat, revealed, "I was working with the music placement person for the new Top Gun on writing a new song for them, and then I believe Tom Cruise came in and just fired everyone," via Screenrant.

He went on to reference the numerous delays the film faced during the apex of the pandemic and added, "You've seen that new Top Gun thing that he's got? The trailer has been out for, like, three years, so there's been a few overhauls, and I was a part of that, so, they moved on." Joseph also noted, "It was actually pretty soon after they brought me in to show me parts of the movie and what they were looking for and stuff. Then I got word that there was like a wholesale swap." In his place, Lady Gaga was given the mantle to produce the track. Recently, the soundtrack Hold My Hand was released and it has been receiving good remarks from critics.

