Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise makes an epic entry by flying a helicopter at the red carpet premiere; See Pics

Top Gun: Maverick is one of the most anticipated movies of the year considering it marks the return of Tom Cruise as fan favourite Pete "Maverick" Mitchell from the 1986 drama. One of Cruise's earliest career hits, Top Gun's sequel has been something that fans have been looking forward to and at the world premiere event of the film, Cruise added to their excitement has made a rather epic entry.

The actor touched down for the red carpet premiere event in a USS Midway helicopter that he piloted himself as he made a memorable entry on the red carpet in San Diego, California on Wednesday. The actor looked suave as always as he walked the red carpet in a black tuxedo and later posed alongside his film co-stars Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly and more who were in attendance.

Check out photos from the premiere here:

In the upcoming film, Teller plays Goose’s son and Tom Cruises' new protege. Goose, the co-pilot to Cruise’s character in the original, was played by Anthony Edwards.As for actress Jennifer Connelly, the actress was supported by her husband Paul Bettany for the premiere event. Connelly wore a stunning gold gown for the event.

One of the biggest highlights of the film is also that Val Kilmer will reprise his role as Tom “Iceman” Kazansky in the upcoming film. Top Gun: Maverick's first reactions from Cinema Con have already suggested that the film is going to be a massive success. The film is all set to release in theatres on May, 27, 2022.

