Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise starrer gets a new release date? Find Out

Top Gun: Maverick starring Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is now expected to hit the silver screen on June 24.

The much-awaited film, Top Gun: Maverick starring the dapper Hollywood actor Tom Cruise is now expected to hit the silver screen on June 24. The earlier release day was June 26. News reports in Variety, stated that Paramount Pictures who are backing the film has made a statement about the film releasing on June 24, instead of the earlier date June 26. The film will see the Mission: Impossible star playing the role of Pete Mitchell. This character takes on the responsibility of training new US fighter pilots.

The film, Top Gun: Maverick comes after a long gap of time since the original film was released. The original Top Gun flick was helmed by the ace director Tony Scott. The trailer of Top Gun: Maverick film sees Tom Cruise trying to deal with his past. It takes a lot to put the mind to rest with what comes next. The news reports on the Tom Cruise starrer state that the film's principal photography had started from June 2018. The news reports also suggest that the Minority Report actor Tom Cruise has done some jaw-dropping stunts with the fighter pilot all by himself.

Check out the trailer of Top Gun: Maverick:

The low attitude flying scene will have Tom Cruise doing the actual piloting. The fans and film audience are very curious to see the Hollywood star do some high-intensity stunts high up in the sky. The highly anticipated flick, Top Gun: Maverick will also feature actors like Jennifer Connelly, Charles Parnell, Jon Hamm, Jay Ellis, Ed Harris, and Danny Ramirez.

(ALSO READ: Jack Reacher author says Tom Cruise is Too old for the actions)

Credits :PTI

Read More