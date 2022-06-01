Top Gun: Maverick: Tom Cruise thanks fans for the sequel's 'historic' opening

On Wednesday, Tom Cruise took to Twitter to thank his fans for showing their immense support for his latest release Top Gun: Maverick. The sequel to the original Top Gun came out after nearly four decades and left all fans stunned as critics and movie-goers alike dubbed the film the best sequel ever. The film has been directed by Joseph Kosinski.

In his tweet, Cruise wrote, via Comicbook, "Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend." The film has not only become the number one movie in the world but has also broken the record for the most weekend sales on Memorial Day Weekend which was last week. Though Cruise has been part of some major productions, this latest release which was already gaining outstanding reviews prior to hitting theatres became the biggest opening of the actor's decades-long career.

Check out Tom Cruise's tweet below:

Previously, Walt Disney Studios occupied the spot for the biggest opening at Memorial Day Weekend with Johnny Depp's 2007 Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End which record has been beaten down by Paramount with Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick. The studio revealed that Cruise's blockbuster mustered a whopping sum of USD 160 million domestically surpassing Depp's film by USD 7 million. Besides Cruise, the film also boasts of a star-studded cast with Val Kilmer alongside Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, John Hamm, Glen Powell and more.

The sequel was delayed after it encountered several Covid-19 complications and has finally conquered the big screen after its first trailer was released in 2019.

