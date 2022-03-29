Top Gun: Maverick Trailer: Tom Cruise returns as Navy’s best aviator to deliver a guaranteed adrenaline rush

Tom Cruise is back with another blockbuster. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, Top Gun: Maverick's newest trailer is out. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of the film since it was delayed in 2019 due to Covid complications. Now with the new trailer, the movie promises a Tom Cruise style adventure in the sky, set to premiere on May 27, 2022.

The film follows Tom Cruise who is reprising his role as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell. In this sequel, Mitchell is brought back to the force to train a new batch of aviators for a dangerous mission while he is forced to confront his past. Starring beside Cruise is Val Kilmer alongside Jennifer Connelly, Miles Teller, John Hamm, Glen Powell and more. The latest trailer is packed with air stunts as the team faces a formidable enemy, Tom Cruise exudes his charming persona as he takes on the role once again.

Check out the new Top Gun: Maverick trailer below:

The official synopsis of the film reads, "After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw, the son of Maverick’s late friend. Facing an uncertain future and confronting the ghosts of his past, Maverick is drawn into a confrontation with his own deepest fears, culminating in a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those who will be chosen to fly it."

