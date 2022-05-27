Top Gun: Maverick Twitter Review: Fans hail Tom Cruise's film as the 'best sequel of all time'

Coming back in theatres after nearly four decades the Tom Cruise-led sequel is already a blockbuster after not even a day of its release. Top Gun: Maverick premiered in theatres on May 27 and is a second-parter to the original Top Gun which came out in 1986. Fans have been waiting for the film since two years ago but the premiere was pushed back due to the pandemic and in the words of the Twitter fam, it's absolutely "worth the wait."

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the film re-casts and adds to the blend a slew of highly lauded actors including Val Kilmer who is reprising his role in the sequel as the previous "Iceman," along with Miles Teller and Jennifer Connelly who play significant characters in the film. Besides these A-listers, Jon Hamm, Ed Harris, Lewis Pullman, Jay Ellis, Bashir Salahuddin, Charles Parnell, Monica Barbaro, and Danny Ramirez are also slated to be part of the worldwide phenomenon.

For those unversed, the official synopsis of the film reads, "After thirty years of service, Pete `Maverick` Mitchell continues to be a test pilot, actively avoiding promotions that would keep him on the ground. While training a new group of graduates for a special mission, he comes across Lt. Bradley Bradshaw or `Rooster` who is the son of Maverick`s late best friend Lt. Nick Bradshaw a.k.a `Goose`. Can Maverick deal with an uncertain future while also confronting the ghosts of his past?"

Meanwhile, fans on Twitter had an explosive reaction to watching the movie as the majority hailed the sequel and all its aspects. Many pointed out Cruise and his perfection in the film others gave an overall ten to it. On that note, scroll down further to swipe through and find out how fans on Twitter reacted to the film.

Check out how Twitterati reacted to Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick below:

