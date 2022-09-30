Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller recalls getting 'blacked out' after meeting Prince William
Miles Teller recalled his meet with the now Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton during his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.
Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the actor recalled his meet with the royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton from the film's premiere. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales attended the film's UK premiere in May this year and also interacted with the cast.
Considering how every meeting with any member of the royal family comes with a protocol, the actor while speaking to Jimmy Fallon recalled how he broke the same during his interaction. Teller opened up about preparing for his meet with the royal couple and said, "There’s a lot of etiquette and I had a sheet so I wouldn’t f**k it up."Recalling how it all went down, he added, "You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I’m like 'I’m going in, I’m going in.'"
The actor then continued how fascinated he was after meeting Prince William and said, "To their credit, they were very disarming. I was lost. Prince William’s eyes…Kate was beautiful and cordial, but with William, I don’t know, I blacked out." Yet the actor believes that he did win over Prince William during their interaction and joked that the latter may be a "lifelong fan" now.
At the Top Gun: Maverick premiere, not only Miles Teller but also Tom Cruise reportedly broke the royal protocol after it was reported that the actor in a gentlemanly gesture offered Kate his hand to help her up the steps.
ALSO READ: Prince William & Kate Middleton glamour up at the Top Gun: Maverick premiere as the royals attend the UK event