Top Gun: Maverick's Miles Teller recalls getting 'blacked out' after meeting Prince William

Top Gun: Maverick star Miles Teller recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and the actor recalled his meet with the royal couple, Prince William and Kate Middleton from the film's premiere. The newly appointed Prince and Princess of Wales attended the film's UK premiere in May this year and also interacted with the cast.

Considering how every meeting with any member of the royal family comes with a protocol, the actor while speaking to Jimmy Fallon recalled how he broke the same during his interaction. Teller opened up about preparing for his meet with the royal couple and said, "There’s a lot of etiquette and I had a sheet so I wouldn’t f**k it up."Recalling how it all went down, he added, "You’re not supposed to extend your hand right off the bat unless they do. But I felt the vibe, so I’m like 'I’m going in, I’m going in.'"